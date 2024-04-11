Golden Knights Defeated by Oilers, 5-1, in Final Road Game of Season

The Vegas Golden Knights (42-28-8) fell to the Edmonton Oilers (48-24-5), 5-1, on Wednesday night at Rogers Place.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Oilers started hot, using three goals in the first 40 minutes to take a 3-0 lead. Less than seven minutes into the third period, Leon Draisaitl made it 4-0 before Keegan Kolesar scored a shorthanded goal to get the Golden Knights on the board. Dylan Holloway potted the final goal of the game, bringing it to a 5-1 final.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights will finish the season with four straight home games. The Golden Knights are back in action on Friday against the Minnesota Wild at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Catch the game on Vegas 34, FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340, and Deportes Vegas 1460.