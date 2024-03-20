Preview: Wild at Kings

Last Time Out

The Wild shutout the Anaheim Ducks, 4-0, for the second time this season last night. After a scoreless first period F Ryan Hartman (1-1=2), D Jon Merrill (1-0=1) and F Kirill Kaprizov (1-0=1; PPG) all scored in the second. F Jake Lucchini (1-0=1) scored in the third. F Matt Boldy (0-2=2) also recorded two points. G Filip Gustavsson stopped all 27 shot attempts for his third shutout this season.

The Kings defeated the Chicago Blackhawks last night, 6-2, at home. Forwards Anze Kopitar (2-1=3) and Adrian Kempe (0-3=3) led Los Angeles with three points each. Forwards Kevin Fiala and Pierre-Luc Dubois (0-2=2) and D Vladislav Gavrikov all notched two points (1-1=2). Forwards Phillip Danault, Trevor Lewis and Alex Laferriere netted goals in the win. G Cam Talbot stopped 22-of-24 shots faced (.917 SV%).