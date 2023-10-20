Dubois scores twice in 12 seconds, Kings defeat Wild

Dubois gave the Kings a 3-2 lead at 19:02 of the first period after deflecting in a shot from Kevin Fiala. The goal went under official review to determine whether or not Dubois used his foot to kick the puck in, but officials deemed it a good goal with a stick deflection.

Dubois scored again from the slot at 19:14 to make it 4-2 after Fiala forced a turnover on a clearing attempt from Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.

“Quite frankly, it was a strange period, the way some of the goals went in and the type of challenges both ways,” Kings coach Todd McLellan said of the first. “But, to come out of a strange period like that up two goals on the road, we’ll take it. Some of the goals weren’t pretty, but they all count at the end of the night. Then, I think, as the game went on, still made mistakes, but (goalie Cam Talbot) was really good and started to lock it down.”