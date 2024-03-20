Wild shut out Ducks, extend point streak to 8

Ryan Hartman had a goal and an assist, and Matt Boldy had two assists for the Wild (34-27-8), who extended their point streak to eight games (6-0-2) and moved to within three points of the Vegas Golden Knights for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

"We put ourselves in this situation, and we need to find some points somewhere," Gustavsson said. "Right now, we're doing our best to do that."

John Gibson made 28 saves for the Ducks (23-43-3), who have lost seven in a row.

"Trying to keep up the mood is not easy [after] losing seven games in a row," Anaheim forward Frank Vatrano said. "It's not fun losing. We just have to get back on track soon."

Hartman gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead 35 seconds into the second period. Gibson made the save on a one-timer by Marcus Foligno, but Hartman had inside position on Ducks rookie defenseman Olen Zellweger and scored on the rebound.