Kopitar has 3 points, Kings score 6 to ease past Blackhawks

Adrian Kempe had three assists, and Vladislav Gavrikov had a goal and an assist for the Kings (35-22-11), who moved two points ahead of the Vegas Golden Knights for third place in the Pacific Division. Kevin Fiala and Pierre-Luc Dubois each had two assists, and Cam Talbot made 22 saves.

“This time of the year, the most important thing is to get the two points,” Los Angeles interim coach Jim Hiller said. “We needed somebody, and we were wondering who that was going to be. Nice to see the big guys, and ‘Kopi’ in particular with the two goals.”

Nick Foligno scored, Philipp Kurashev had two assists, and Petr Mrazek allowed six goals on 24 shots for the Blackhawks (19-45-5), who had won three of their past four.

“That’s two games in a row that they showed us why they’re where they are,” Chicago coach Luke Richardson said, referring to a 5-0 loss to the Kings at United Center on Friday. “We got to make sure we continue to get better.”

Alex Laferriere gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 12:03 of the first period when he backhanded in Blake Lizotte's rebound.

Foligno tied it 1-1 at 14:27 when Kurashev’s centering pass went in off his shin during a 5-on-3 power play.

“All due respect to Chicago, but we’re going to play some better teams at the end of this stretch, and we can’t give a period away,” said Kempe, who had been penalized for delay of game for putting the puck over the glass seven seconds into the penalty kill. “It could be a huge, huge difference in the points and all that kind of stuff, so we’ve got to be on for 60 minutes here.”