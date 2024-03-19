Preview: Wild at Ducks

Last Time Out

The Wild were unsuccessful in a shootout against the St. Louis Blues, 3-2, on Saturday at Enterprise Center (3/16). F Kirill Kaprizov (1-1=2) led Minnesota with two points and was assisted on his goal by F Mats Zuccarello (0-1=1) and D Zach Bogosian (0-1=1). F Marco Rossi scored the other goal for the Wild. F Matt Boldy was the only Minnesota skater to score in the shootout. G Marc-Andre Fleury made 35-of-37 saves (.946 SV%) and saved 2/4 in the shootout.

The Ducks most previously lost to the Blues, 4-2, on Sunday (3/17) at Enterprise Center. Forward Troy Terry (2-0=2) scored both goals for Anaheim. He was assisted by defensemen Pavel Mintyukov (0-1=1) and Jackson LaCombe (0-1=1) and forwards Alex Killorn (0-1=1) and Leo Carlsson (0-1=1), respectively. G Lukas Dostal stopped 23-of-27 shots faced for an .852 SV%.