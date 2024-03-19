Preview: Wild at Ducks

Minnesota plays Anaheim for first of back-to-back games on road trip

031924_GameMatchUp_1920x1080
By Brandon Laxson
@Laxson_HKY Wild.com

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Minnesota Wild travels to Southern California for back-to-back games. Tonight's contest will be against the Anaheim Ducks before heading up the highway to face the Los Angeles Kings tomorrow.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 33-27-8, 74 points, 6th in Central Division

Ducks Record: 23-42-3, 49 points, 7th in Pacific Division

2023-24 Series Record: 1-1-0

Wild vs. Ducks All-Time Record: 44-32-7 (22-19-1 at Anaheim)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
MIN
ANA
Power Play
21.7%
18.4%
Penalty Kill
74.3%
73.1%
Faceoff
47.2%
47.6%
Goals For / Games Played
3.07
2.50
Goals Against / Games Played
3.18
3.63
Last 10 Games
5-3-2
3-7-0

Last Time Out

The Wild were unsuccessful in a shootout against the St. Louis Blues, 3-2, on Saturday at Enterprise Center (3/16). F Kirill Kaprizov (1-1=2) led Minnesota with two points and was assisted on his goal by F Mats Zuccarello (0-1=1) and D Zach Bogosian (0-1=1). F Marco Rossi scored the other goal for the Wild. F Matt Boldy was the only Minnesota skater to score in the shootout. G Marc-Andre Fleury made 35-of-37 saves (.946 SV%) and saved 2/4 in the shootout.

The Ducks most previously lost to the Blues, 4-2, on Sunday (3/17) at Enterprise Center. Forward Troy Terry (2-0=2) scored both goals for Anaheim. He was assisted by defensemen Pavel Mintyukov (0-1=1) and Jackson LaCombe (0-1=1) and forwards Alex Killorn (0-1=1) and Leo Carlsson (0-1=1), respectively. G Lukas Dostal stopped 23-of-27 shots faced for an .852 SV%.

Previously on Wild vs. Ducks

The Wild shutout the Ducks, 2-0, five days ago at Xcel Energy Center. Bogosian (1-0=1) and Kaprizov (1-0=1) each scored for Minnesota. Bogosian was assisted by Rossi (0-1=1) and D Jonas Brodin (0-1=1). Kaprizov was assisted by F Ryan Hartman (0-1=1) and F Matt Boldy (0-1=1). Fleury stopped all 16 shots faced to post his 75th career shutout.

Dostal made 29-of-31 saves for a .935 SV% in net for the Ducks.

Players to Watch

  • Kaprizov leads Minnesota with 76 points (35-41=76) and 35 goals this season, owns an active seven-game point streak (9-4=13), the second longest active streak in the NHL
    • Has 52 points (27-25=52) and a plus-17 rating in his last 34 games played
  • Fleury was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week for the period ending March 17 after going 2-0-1 with a 0.97 GAA, .961 SV% and one shutout in three games, is 9-2-1 with a 1.92 GAA, .928 SV% and one shutout in 14 games played (12 starts) since Jan. 13.
    • Posted the 75th shutout of his NHL career vs. ANA (3/14) and needs one more to tie Tony Esposito and Ed Belfour (76 career SO each) for 10th most in NHL history
  • D Brock Faber leads all NHL rookies with 25:09 TOI per game, 133 blocked shots and 32 assists, and is second with 38 points (6-32=38)
    • With an assist vs. ARI (3/12), moved within one point of Boldy (15-24=39 in 2021-22) for the second-highest single-season point total by a Wild rookie
  • Brodin, with an assist vs. ANA (3/14), reached 236 career points (54-182=236) and tied D Matt Dumba (79-157=236) for the third-highest career point total among Wild defensemen
    • Scored the 54th goal of his career vs. NSH (3/10), moving within one goal of Dumba and Brent Burns (55 goals each with MIN) for third-most goals by a Wild defenseman

Recent Transactions

The Minnesota Wild signed C Rasmus Kumpulainen to a three-year, entry-level  contract beginning in the 2024-25 season.

To view more recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

Injury Report

PLAYER
INJURY
STATUS
F Joel Eriksson Ek
Lower Body
Day-to-Day
D Jared Spurgeon
Upper & Lower
Out for Season

To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.

Connections

  • Wild Assistant Coach Jason King skated in four games with Anaheim in 2007-08
  • Ducks D Jackson LaCombe is from Eden Prairie and played four seasons (2019-23) at the University of Minnesota
  • F Ben Meyers is from Delano and played three seasons (2019-22) at the University of Minnesota

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota won 13 consecutive games, the longest winning streak against an opponent in team history, from 1/20/21 to 12/21/22
  • The Wild is 14-2-0 in the last 16 games against Anaheim
  • The Wild is 11-2-0 in its last 13 games at Honda Center, outscoring Anaheim, 41-21

Game Notes

For more information on tonight's contest, check out the game notes below.

3.19 MIN at ANA Game Notes
- 0.93 MB
Download 3.19 MIN at ANA Game Notes

News Feed

Minnesota Wild Signs Center Rasmus Kumpulainen

Game Recap: Blues 3, Wild 2

Projected Lineup at St. Louis Blues

Preview: Wild at Blues

Minnesota Wild to Host Food Drive Presented by Toyota on Saturday, March 23

Game Recap: Wild 2, Ducks 0

Preview: Wild vs. Ducks

Prospect Report: March 13, 2024

Game Recap: Wild 4, Coyotes 1

Preview: Wild vs. Coyotes

Bally Sports North Hosting "Greater State of Hockey" Broadcast Auction

Game Recap: Wild 4, Predators 3

Preview: Wild vs. Predators

Game Recap: Avs 2, Wild 1

Minnesota Wild Acquires a Fourth-Round Pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and Dmitry Ovchinnikov in Exchange for Connor Dewar

Minnesota Wild to Hold Pride Night on Tuesday, March 12

Minnesota Wild Acquires Luke Toporowski and a Conditional 2026 Draft Pick from the Boston Bruins in Exchange for Pat Maroon

Minnesota Wild Acquires Turner Elson from the New York Rangers in Exchange for Nic Petan