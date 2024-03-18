Blues score 3 in 3rd, top Ducks for 4th straight win

Thomas has 2 power-play goals; Anaheim gets eliminated from Playoff contention

Recap: Ducks @ Blues 3.17.24

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Blues scored three power-play goals in the third period and extended their winning streak to four games with a 4-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Enterprise Center on Sunday.

Robert Thomas scored twice, and Jake Neighbours and Kevin Hayes each scored for the Blues (36-29-3), who defeated the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday. Pavel Buchnevich had three assists, and Joel Hofer made 26 saves.

Troy Terry scored twice for the Ducks (23-42-3), who have lost six straight while being outscored 31-7. Lukas Dostal made 23 saves.

With the loss, Anaheim was eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention. 

St. Louis scored three power-play goals in 7:40 in the third period. 

Thomas scored to make it 2-1 at 1:53 with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle with Neighbours in front of the net. 

Neighbours made it 3-1 with a power-play goal at 6:12 when he tipped in Brayden Schenn's shot from the left circle. 

Thomas extended the lead to 4-1 at 9:33 on a shot from the right circle that was tipped past Dostal by Anaheim defenseman Jackson LaCombe. 

Terry gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 13:41 of the first period, following up a rebound of Pavel Mintyukov's sharp angle shot in the slot.

The goal was Anaheim’s first in 171:50 (last scored at 1:51 of the second period of a 7-2 loss against the Chicago Blackhawks on March 12) after being shutout in consecutive games.  

Hayes tied it 1-1 at 14:56 of the second period, cleaning up a rebound of Torey Krug's wrist shot in front.

Terry scored on a one-timer at 19:52 with the goalie pulled for the 4-2 final.

Latest News

Guentzel scores 1st for Hurricanes, who pull away from Senators

Blackhawks get 3 quick goals in 3rd to rally past Sharks

Crosby ends goal drought, Penguins defeat Red Wings

Jets score 4 in 2nd in win against Blue Jackets

Eichel breaks tie in 3rd, lifts Golden Knights past slumping Devils 

Kulikov to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Panthers game

Panarin swipes sip of Pang's drink during game, broadcaster has good laugh

Flyers not interested in moral victories entering ‘tough stretch’

Rangers defeat Islanders for 5th win in 6 games

NHL Buzz: Carlsson to return for Ducks against Blues

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

CHL notebook: Younger Xhekaj aiming to join brother with Canadiens

Vilardi out indefinitely for Jets with enlarged spleen

Pluses, minuses for Islanders-Rangers, Devils-Golden Knights

NHL On Tap: Golden Knights host Devils, look to pad wild card lead in West

Lehkonen scores with 1 second left, Avalanche defeat Oilers in OT

Ovechkin scores No. 841, helps Capitals edge Canucks

Josi scores twice in 3rd, Predators top Kraken to push point streak to 14