Blues score 3 in 3rd, top Ducks for 4th straight win

Robert Thomas scored twice, and Jake Neighbours and Kevin Hayes each scored for the Blues (36-29-3), who defeated the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday. Pavel Buchnevich had three assists, and Joel Hofer made 26 saves.

Troy Terry scored twice for the Ducks (23-42-3), who have lost six straight while being outscored 31-7. Lukas Dostal made 23 saves.

With the loss, Anaheim was eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention.

St. Louis scored three power-play goals in 7:40 in the third period.

Thomas scored to make it 2-1 at 1:53 with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle with Neighbours in front of the net.

Neighbours made it 3-1 with a power-play goal at 6:12 when he tipped in Brayden Schenn's shot from the left circle.

Thomas extended the lead to 4-1 at 9:33 on a shot from the right circle that was tipped past Dostal by Anaheim defenseman Jackson LaCombe.

Terry gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 13:41 of the first period, following up a rebound of Pavel Mintyukov's sharp angle shot in the slot.

The goal was Anaheim’s first in 171:50 (last scored at 1:51 of the second period of a 7-2 loss against the Chicago Blackhawks on March 12) after being shutout in consecutive games.

Hayes tied it 1-1 at 14:56 of the second period, cleaning up a rebound of Torey Krug's wrist shot in front.

Terry scored on a one-timer at 19:52 with the goalie pulled for the 4-2 final.