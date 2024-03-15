Game Recap: Wild 2, Ducks 0

Kirill Kaprizov scored in his third straight game, and Zach Bogosian scored for the Wild (33-27-7), who have won three in a row five of their past six (5-0-1).

“…This is the time where you have to play your best. When it matters the most,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “And I think lots of times there’s different segments in the season, but this is one where you’re playing meaningful games that you need to be able to play your best in those situations and he’s certainly stepping up in that area.”

Lukas Dostal made 29 saves for the Ducks (23-40-3), who have lost four in a row and five of their past six.

“Like always, he’s just so good back there,” Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe said of Dostal. “Whenever we need him, he shows up. He was great.”

Bogosian gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead at 14:44 of the first period, scoring on a one-timer from just inside the blue line off a pass from Marco Rossi from behind the net and off the side boards.