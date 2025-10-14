Game Preview: Wild at Stars

By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

DALLAS, Tex. -- The Minnesota Wild embarks on a long road trip today, hitting the team's first stop in Dallas to challenge the Stars in a late night battle.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 2-1-0

Stars Record: 2-0-0

2024-25 Series Record: 2-2-0

All-Time Wild Record: 39-42-13 (14-26-8 at Dallas)

Team Stats
DAL
MIN
Power Play
14.3%
47.1%
Penalty Kill
88.9%
75.0%
Faceoff
52.5%
47.2%
Goals For / Games Played
4.50
4.00
Goals Against / Games Played
4.00
3.33

Last Time Out

LAK at MIN | Recap

Last Season on Wild vs. Stars

Minnesota went 2-2-0 against Dallas in 2024-25. The Stars won the series-opening game, 2-1, in Saint Paul (11/16) and the third meeting, 3-0, in Dallas (3/24). The Wild won the second game, 3-2, in overtime in Dallas (12/27) and the series finale, 3-2, in overtime at Grand Casino Arena (4/6).

LW Matt Boldy led Minnesota with five points (1-4=5). C Marco Rossi (1-2=3) and D Jared Spurgeon (0-3=3) had three points each. G Filip Gustavsson went 2-2-0 with a 2.02 GAA and a .934 SV% in starting all four games for the Wild.

LW Mason Marchment led Dallas with four points (3- 1=4). C Wyatt Johnston (2-1=3) and D Ilya Lyubushkin (0-3=3) had three points each for Dallas. G Jake Oettinger went 2-0-2 with a 1.74 GAA, .939 SV% and one shutout in four starts.

Wild Leaders Against Stars

  • RW Vladimir Tarasenko leads Minnesota with 30 points (20-10=30) in 36 games vs. Dallas
  • RW Mats Zuccarello has 24 points (5-19=24) in 29 career games against Dallas
  • Spurgeon owns 22 points (6-16=22) in 47 contests
  • C Ryan Hartman has 16 points (8-8=16) in 34 matches

Stars Leaders Against Wild

  • C Tyler Seguin leads Dallas with 51 points (20-31=51) in 45 career games against Minnesota
  • LW Jamie Benn has 50 points (20- 30=50) in 59 games
  • RW Mikko Rantanen owns 41 points (16-25=41) in 39 games
  • C Matt Duchene has 40 points (13-27=40) in 59 career games

Connections

  • Minnesota General Manager Bill Guerin recorded 159 points (72-87=159) and 337 PIM in 216 games with Dallas
  • Wild Hockey Operations Advisor Mike Modano posted 1,359 points (557-802=1,359) in 20 seasons with the North Stars/Stars organization. Modano won the 1999 Stanley Cup with Dallas and previously served as Executive Advisor and Alternate Governor of the Stars for two seasons (2013-15)
  • Zuccarello tallied three points (1-2=3) in two regular season games and added 11 points (4-7=11) in 13 playoff games with Dallas (2018-19)
  • Oettinger is from Lakeville
  • C Sam Steel tallied 28 points (10-18=28), 18 PIM and a plus-11 rating in 65 games in one season with Minnesota (2022-23)

