DALLAS, Tex. -- The Minnesota Wild embarks on a long road trip today, hitting the team's first stop in Dallas to challenge the Stars in a late night battle.
Game Preview: Wild at Stars
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Tuesday, October 14th at 8:30 p.m. CT
- Where: American Airlines Center (Dallas, Texas)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild at Stars
Wild Record: 2-1-0
Stars Record: 2-0-0
2024-25 Series Record: 2-2-0
All-Time Wild Record: 39-42-13 (14-26-8 at Dallas)
Team Stats
DAL
MIN
Power Play
14.3%
47.1%
Penalty Kill
88.9%
75.0%
Faceoff
52.5%
47.2%
Goals For / Games Played
4.50
4.00
Goals Against / Games Played
4.00
3.33
Last Time Out
Last Season on Wild vs. Stars
Minnesota went 2-2-0 against Dallas in 2024-25. The Stars won the series-opening game, 2-1, in Saint Paul (11/16) and the third meeting, 3-0, in Dallas (3/24). The Wild won the second game, 3-2, in overtime in Dallas (12/27) and the series finale, 3-2, in overtime at Grand Casino Arena (4/6).
LW Matt Boldy led Minnesota with five points (1-4=5). C Marco Rossi (1-2=3) and D Jared Spurgeon (0-3=3) had three points each. G Filip Gustavsson went 2-2-0 with a 2.02 GAA and a .934 SV% in starting all four games for the Wild.
LW Mason Marchment led Dallas with four points (3- 1=4). C Wyatt Johnston (2-1=3) and D Ilya Lyubushkin (0-3=3) had three points each for Dallas. G Jake Oettinger went 2-0-2 with a 1.74 GAA, .939 SV% and one shutout in four starts.
Wild Leaders Against Stars
- RW Vladimir Tarasenko leads Minnesota with 30 points (20-10=30) in 36 games vs. Dallas
- RW Mats Zuccarello has 24 points (5-19=24) in 29 career games against Dallas
- Spurgeon owns 22 points (6-16=22) in 47 contests
- C Ryan Hartman has 16 points (8-8=16) in 34 matches
Stars Leaders Against Wild
- C Tyler Seguin leads Dallas with 51 points (20-31=51) in 45 career games against Minnesota
- LW Jamie Benn has 50 points (20- 30=50) in 59 games
- RW Mikko Rantanen owns 41 points (16-25=41) in 39 games
- C Matt Duchene has 40 points (13-27=40) in 59 career games
Connections
- Minnesota General Manager Bill Guerin recorded 159 points (72-87=159) and 337 PIM in 216 games with Dallas
- Wild Hockey Operations Advisor Mike Modano posted 1,359 points (557-802=1,359) in 20 seasons with the North Stars/Stars organization. Modano won the 1999 Stanley Cup with Dallas and previously served as Executive Advisor and Alternate Governor of the Stars for two seasons (2013-15)
- Zuccarello tallied three points (1-2=3) in two regular season games and added 11 points (4-7=11) in 13 playoff games with Dallas (2018-19)
- Oettinger is from Lakeville
- C Sam Steel tallied 28 points (10-18=28), 18 PIM and a plus-11 rating in 65 games in one season with Minnesota (2022-23)
What You Missed This Summer on Wild Hockey
- Minnesota Wild Unveils 25th Anniversary Jersey and Theme Nights | September 25, 2025
- Minnesota Wild Signs Kirill Kaprizov to an Eight-year Contract Extension | September 30, 2025
- Minnesota Wild Signs Filip Gustavsson to a Five-year Contract Extension | October 4, 2025
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.