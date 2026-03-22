Tarasenko scores in OT, Wild defeat Stars to gain in Central race

Bobby Brink drew multiple defenders to him along the board and then passed to the unmarked Tarasenko in the slot for a wrister that beat goalie Jake Oettinger.

“Bobby made a great pass, draw three of the guys on the ice. … I tried to shoot as fast as I can, so I don’t start aiming,” Tarasenko said. “Good thing it worked.”

Minnesota (40-19-12) closed within five points of the Stars (43-15-11), who have two games in hand, for second place in the Central Division. The idle Colorado Avalanche (45-13-10) are in first place, three points ahead of Dallas.

Tarasenko reached 20 goals for the ninth time in his 14 NHL seasons. It was his 12th overtime goal, and first since 2023.

“There is a pride to (score 20),” said Tarasenko, who had 11 last season in 80 games with the Detroit Red Wings. “Especially after last year. I try to work hard and earn my spot.”