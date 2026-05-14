Kulak scores in OT, Avalanche eliminate Wild, advance to Western Conference Final

The Avalanche will play either the Vegas Golden Knights or Anaheim Ducks in the Western Conference Final. Vegas leads that series 3-2, with Game 6 on Thursday (9:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360, TVAS).

“I think now (I'll) pay closer attention to that (series). The playoffs are a long grind and you want to keep your focus narrow,” Kulak said. “It's just been Minnesota the last number of days, but now we can get some rest and turn our attention. Just keep an eye on both those teams and see how that series goes.”

Parker Kelly scored a goal and had an assist, and Necas and Brent Burns each had two assists for the Avalanche, the No. 1 seed from the Central Division and the Western Conference. Mackenzie Blackwood allowed three goals on 13 shots before being replaced at the start of the second period by Wedgewood, who stopped all seven shots in relief.

“That one was something, but give them credit,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “I felt like there was some moments in the game where we were a little down, but we had enough guys that were upbeat, positive, kept the belief -- that kind of dragged the other guys into the fight a little bit.

“It wasn't everyone's best game, that's for sure, but that's what a team's all about. You're dragging each other into the fight and trying to find a way. It was a struggle, but we got it done.”

Nick Foligno scored twice and Marcus Johansson also scored for the Wild, the No. 3 seed from the Central. Matt Boldy and Nico Sturm each had two assists, and Wallstedt made 30 saves.

“When you go after something like this, right, there's going to be two sides of the coin. One is you're going to win, which is a great feeling, and when you lose, it's an empty feeling,” Hynes said. “It's a little raw right now. But as I said earlier, I think this group was a highly competitive group throughout the year, stuck together, went through the ups and the downs, and I think we'll take a look at the first series (a 4-2 series win against the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference First Round) and take lessons out of that. And I think you're going to take some things out of this, and then you have to move forward.”

Johansson scored to make it 1-0 Minnesota 34 seconds into the first period with a one-timer from the left circle that beat Blackwood's glove far side. Boldy made a move to shake off Colorado forward Brock Nelson in the left corner before sending a backhand pass to Johansson from below the goal line for the play.