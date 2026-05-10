Game Recap: Wild 5, Avs 1

Wallstedt allowed eight goals in Game 1, a 9-6 loss.

“Obviously when you give up eight that’s not doing your job,” he said. “There are goals I wasn’t happy with, there was stuff I thought I did good, you try to separate what was good, what you have to improve on and what was bad, and what stuff you have to adjust playing this opponent. I think I did that well and was more prepared for today’s game than Game 1.”

Nathan MacKinnon scored the lone goal for the Avalanche, who are the No. 1 seed from the Central and Western Conference. Scott Wedgewood allowed three goals on 12 shots before being replaced by Mackenzie Blackwood at 4:23 of the second period. Blackwood stopped 12 of 13 shots in relief.

“'Wedgy' was playing hard. Maybe he looked a little too aggressive on a couple of those. The penalty kill, ends up without a stick, getting aggressive, coming across. Then they find the back of the net. The next one, gets a piece of 'Toewser' (Devon Toews), I think it’s a pass, and it ends up in the empty net. He’s out too far,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said.

“From what I’ve seen out of Blackwood here recently, a rested guy and a guy that we trust, I felt like it was a good opportunity for us to get him in and see if it sparked our group and if he could maybe close our door the rest of the way. That’s why I did it. Just felt like they had all the momentum and all the speed early in that game, and we needed to do something. We needed to do something to get our guys fired up and going. I was hoping that would be part of it.”

The Avalanche, who were 6-0 in these Stanley Cup Playoffs entering Saturday’s game, lead the best-of-7 series 2-1. Game 4 will be here on Monday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS).