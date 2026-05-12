ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Parker Kelly broke the third-period tie and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Minnesota Wild 5-2 in Game 4 of the Western Conference Second Round at Grand Casino Arena on Monday.
Game Recap: Avs 5, Wild 2
The Avalanche take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 Western Conference Second Round series and are one win away from reaching the Western Conference Final for the seventh time in franchise history since relocating to Colorado in 1995. Game 5 is at Ball Arena in Denver on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).
“For me, the biggest change from last game (a 5-1 loss in Game 3 on Saturday) to this game is we were a more determined group. To a man, just more determined and committed to playing the right way,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said.
“I didn't hate our details last game, but I thought that we got outcompeted in that game a little bit, and tonight, we kind of swung it back in our favor and guys went to work. Relentless all over the rink — we just looked quicker.”
Kelly’s first career playoff goal gave the Avalanche a 3-2 lead at 11:32. Wild defenseman Jake Middleton turned the puck over in the defensive zone and Jack Drury recovered it, passing to Kelly for the quick release one-timer from the top of the slot.
Martin Necas had two assists and Mackenzie Blackwood made 19 saves in his first start this postseason for Colorado, the No. 1 seed out of the Central Division. Blackwood saved 12 of 13 shots when he came in to relieve starter Scott Wedgewood in Game 3, but that was his first game action since April 14, when he saved 30 shots in a 3-1 regular-season win against the Calgary Flames.
“I mean, definitely not perfect, but some good things, some things to build upon,” Blackwood said. “And, you know, you're never going to be perfect after (25) days off. So, I just try to do my best to stay sharp.”
Danila Yurov and Nico Sturm each scored, and Jesper Wallstedt made 29 saves for the Wild, the No. 3 seed out of the Central.
“I don't think we played fully to our identity, and I think everyone in this room knows that, so, yeah, it's about going there and winning a game. That's all it is,” Wild forward Matt Boldy said. “Can't change this one. Yeah, we would have loved to have it, but can't change it. You’ve got to go take care of business there, and, you know, take it one game at a time.”
Yurov put the Wild on the board 1-0 with his first career playoff goal at 9:46 of the first period. He got the tip on Brock Faber's one-timer from the point in the second half of Minnesota's four-minute power play that occurred because of Colorado defenseman Josh Manson's double minor for butt-ending Michael McCarron.
Nazem Kadri tied it at 1-1 for Colorado with a power-play goal at 6:08 of the second period. Kadri’s first attempt was saved by Wallstedt, but the forward got his own rebound and scored seven seconds into the Avalanche’s power play.
Ross Colton scored at 6:56 of the third period to give the Avalanche a 2-1 lead. The forward, who was wide open on Wallstedt’s stick side, took the pass from Nicolas Roy and put a wrist shot past Wallstedt.
“You never know when your opportunity is going to come. Ross has been playing great, our bottom line's been playing great. Everyone's just been trying to do the right thing, and you just got to stay ready. It’s one shot. It's one play you got to bear down on that's probably going to come your way,” Kelly said. “So it's just about staying ready, and all these guys in here are ready. So, it was great goal by Ross to get us up, and then 'Blacky' shut it down for us.”
Sturm tied it 2-2 at 9:15 when Quinn Hughes’ backhand pass found him skating toward the net and the forward scored on a tough angle snap shot past Blackwood’s blocker side.
Nathan MacKinnon put one into the empty net to make it 4-2 at 19:27, and Brock Nelson scored an empty-net goal for the 5-2 final at 19:52.
“I think it was a great all around game. Every line contributed and (Blackwood) was great,” Necas said. “We knew this was going to be a good one. They had their push last game. We kind of came back today. We enjoy this one for the rest of night, but tomorrow's a new day.”
NOTES: Forward Artturi Lehkonen and defenseman Sam Malinski were late scratches for the Avalanche, both out with upper-body injuries. Bednar did not have an update on either player after the game. Forward Joel Kiviranta and defenseman Jack Ahcan drew into the lineup for them. Ahcan made his NHL playoff debut and Kiviranta returned after missing the past five games with an undisclosed injury. … Manson, who missed the past four games with an upper-body injury sustained in Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round against the Los Angeles Kings, returned on Monday. He logged 14:39 of ice time. … Kadri’s goal was the 50th point of his NHL playoff career. … Faber has 10 points this postseason, joining Hughes (13) as the second defenseman in Wild history to get 10 points in a playoff year.