Game Recap: Avs 5, Wild 2

The Avalanche take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 Western Conference Second Round series and are one win away from reaching the Western Conference Final for the seventh time in franchise history since relocating to Colorado in 1995. Game 5 is at Ball Arena in Denver on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“For me, the biggest change from last game (a 5-1 loss in Game 3 on Saturday) to this game is we were a more determined group. To a man, just more determined and committed to playing the right way,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said.

“I didn't hate our details last game, but I thought that we got outcompeted in that game a little bit, and tonight, we kind of swung it back in our favor and guys went to work. Relentless all over the rink — we just looked quicker.”

Kelly’s first career playoff goal gave the Avalanche a 3-2 lead at 11:32. Wild defenseman Jake Middleton turned the puck over in the defensive zone and Jack Drury recovered it, passing to Kelly for the quick release one-timer from the top of the slot.