Projected Lineup: Wild at Avalanche

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By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

DENVER, Colo. -- The Wild is back on the road tonight, facing off against the Avalanche at Ball Arena after the Avs defeated the Wild 5-2 on Monday night. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello 

90 Marcus Johansson - 22 Danila Yurov - 12 Matt Boldy

91 Vladimir Tarasenko - 47 Michael McCarron - 13 Yakov Trenin

17 Marcus Foligno - 78 Nico Sturm - 71 Nick Foligno

DEFENSE

43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber

48 Daemon Hunt - 46 Jared Spurgeon

5 Jake Middleton - 24 Zach Bogosian

GOALTENDERS

30 Jesper Wallstedt

32 Filip Gustavsson

Info for Tonight's Game:

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