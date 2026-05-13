DENVER, Colo. -- The Wild is back on the road tonight, facing off against the Avalanche at Ball Arena after the Avs defeated the Wild 5-2 on Monday night. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild at Avalanche
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello
90 Marcus Johansson - 22 Danila Yurov - 12 Matt Boldy
91 Vladimir Tarasenko - 47 Michael McCarron - 13 Yakov Trenin
17 Marcus Foligno - 78 Nico Sturm - 71 Nick Foligno
DEFENSE
43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber
48 Daemon Hunt - 46 Jared Spurgeon
5 Jake Middleton - 24 Zach Bogosian
GOALTENDERS
30 Jesper Wallstedt
32 Filip Gustavsson
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Wednesday, May 13th at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Ball Arena (Denver, Colorado)
- Stream: TNT/truTV/MAX
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: R2G5: Wild vs. Avs