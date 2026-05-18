Minnesota Wild Announces Multi-year Affiliation Agreement With Jacksonville Icemen

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The National Hockey League's (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced a multi-year ECHL affiliation agreement with the Jacksonville Icemen beginning with the 2026-27 season.

"We are thrilled to announce a new ECHL affiliation agreement with the Jacksonville Icemen," said Minnesota Wild Executive Vice President and General Manager Bill Guerin. "This affiliation strengthens our commitment to developing players at every level while expanding the reach of our organization to an exciting and growing market."

Under the affiliation agreement, the Icemen will serve as a resource for the development efforts and personnel needs of both the Iowa and Minnesota Wild. The agreement allows Wild prospects to be assigned to the Icemen for developmental purposes throughout the season. Minnesota's primary development affiliate is the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League (AHL).

"We are excited to enter into this affiliation agreement with the Minnesota Wild and its AHL affiliate the Iowa Wild," said VP of Hockey Operations of Zawyer Sports & Entertainment Joe Ernst. "This is a great opportunity to build a collaborative relationship that benefits our teams, our players, and hockey fans in Minnesota, Iowa and Jacksonville.”

The Jacksonville Icemen began play in the 2017-18 season and was previously affiliated with the Buffalo Sabres and Rochester Americans (AHL). The Icemen is owned by Zawyer Sports and plays at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville - a 15,000 seat venue which was completed in November 2003. It has led the ECHL in sellouts over the last four seasons. For more information on the Icemen, visit jacksonvilleicemen.com.