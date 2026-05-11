Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Avalanche

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By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Wild is back tonight, ready to face off against the Avalanche after delivering Colorado's first post-season loss on Saturday when the Wild won 5-1. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

90 Marcus Johansson - 22 Danila Yurov - 12 Matt Boldy

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello 

13 Yakov Trenin - 47 Michael McCarron - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko

17 Marcus Foligno - 78 Nico Sturm - 71 Nick Foligno

DEFENSE

43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber

48 Daemon Hunt - 46 Jared Spurgeon

5 Jake Middleton - 24 Zach Bogosian

GOALTENDERS

30 Jesper Wallstedt

32 Filip Gustavsson

Info for Today's Game:

News Feed

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