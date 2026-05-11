SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Wild is back tonight, ready to face off against the Avalanche after delivering Colorado's first post-season loss on Saturday when the Wild won 5-1. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Avalanche
FORWARDS
90 Marcus Johansson - 22 Danila Yurov - 12 Matt Boldy
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello
13 Yakov Trenin - 47 Michael McCarron - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko
17 Marcus Foligno - 78 Nico Sturm - 71 Nick Foligno
DEFENSE
43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber
48 Daemon Hunt - 46 Jared Spurgeon
5 Jake Middleton - 24 Zach Bogosian
GOALTENDERS
30 Jesper Wallstedt
32 Filip Gustavsson
Info for Today's Game:
- When: Monday, May 11th at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Tickets: Buy Now
- Stream: ESPN
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: R2G4: Wild vs. Avs