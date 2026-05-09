SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Wild returns to Saint Paul tonight, taking on the Avalanche at Grand Casino Arena for the first time in the Second Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Avalanche
FORWARDS
90 Marcus Johansson - 22 Danila Yurov - 12 Matt Boldy
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello
13 Yakov Trenin - 47 Michael McCarron - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko
17 Marcus Foligno - 78 Nico Sturm - 71 Nick Foligno
DEFENSE
43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber
48 Daemon Hunt - 46 Jared Spurgeon
5 Jake Middleton - 24 Zach Bogosian
GOALTENDERS
30 Jesper Wallstedt
32 Filip Gustavsson