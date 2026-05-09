Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Avalanche

ProjectedLineup_R1G1_1920x1080_R2G3
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Wild returns to Saint Paul tonight, taking on the Avalanche at Grand Casino Arena for the first time in the Second Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

90 Marcus Johansson - 22 Danila Yurov - 12 Matt Boldy

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello 

13 Yakov Trenin - 47 Michael McCarron - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko

17 Marcus Foligno - 78 Nico Sturm - 71 Nick Foligno

DEFENSE

43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber

48 Daemon Hunt - 46 Jared Spurgeon

5 Jake Middleton - 24 Zach Bogosian

GOALTENDERS

30 Jesper Wallstedt

32 Filip Gustavsson

Info for Today's Game:

News Feed

Game Three Preview: Wild vs. Avalanche

Wild on 7th - Episode 148: Round 2, Game 2 Recap

Minnesota Wild to Host Free Watch Party for Game 3 Outside Grand Casino Arena

Game Two Recap: Avalanche 5, Wild 2

Morning Skate Wrap Up: Wild at Avalache

Morning Skate Wrap Up: Wild vs. Avalanche

Projected Lineup: Wild at Avalanche

Game Two Preview: Wild at Avalanche

Creating a Greater State of Hockey: April Recap

Wild on 7th - Episode 147: Round 2, Game 1 Recap

Game Recap: Avalanche 9, Wild 6

Morning Skate Wrap Up: Wild at Avalache

Projected Lineup: Wild at Avalanche

Round 2 Playoff Preview

Minnesota Wild Second Round Stanley Cup Playoff Schedule Announced

Round 1 Series Recap

Game One Preview: Wild at Avalanche

Wild on 7th - Episode 147: Round 1, Game 6 Recap