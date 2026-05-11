Morning Skate Wrap Up: Wild vs. Avalanche

Both teams have held serve in the first three games of the Second Round series between Colorado and Minnesota. The Wild looks to keep the trend going tonight in an effort to knot up this series, 2-2. Minnesota earned a 5-1 win in Game 3 on Saturday night in a game that saw Kirill Kaprizov (1-2=3), Quinn Hughes (1-1=2), Ryan Hartman, Brock Faber (1-2=3) and Matt Boldy all score. Jesper Wallstedt played arguably his best game of the postseason stopping 35-of-36 shots faced to help hand Colorado its first loss this postseason.

Game 3 also saw the tides swing on special teams for Minnesota, as it scored two power play goals on three opportunities while only allowing one power play goal on three chances for Colorado. Minnesota’s two power play goals matched its postseason high from Game 1 against Dallas in the First Round and it snapped it stretch of three games without scoring a power play goal. With that said, Minnesota has still allowed a power play goal in each of its nine playoff games this year, another stretch it will look to end tonight.

Scoring goals hasn’t been a problem for the Wild so far in the playoffs. Minnesota enters tonight with 36 goals, tied with Vegas and Anaheim for the most among playoff teams. Per Stats Perform, the Wild has scored five or more goals in four of its nine games this postseason (Game 1 and Game 6 vs. Dallas, Game 1 and Game 3 vs. Colorado). It is the first time it has had more than two five-goal games in one playoff year.

Kirill Stays Hot:

Kirill Kaprizov continued his strong play in the postseason and specifically against the Avalanche. He has collected a point (5-6=11) in all seven games against Colorado this year (regular and postseason). Per Stats Perform, Kaprizov’s point streak (14-10=24) against the Avalanche extended to 16 games spanning seasons (2023-26), the longest by a Wild player against a single opponent in franchise history (regular and postseason combined). Kaprizov enters tonight’s contest ranked second in points (4-10=14) among all Stanley Cup Playoff skaters.