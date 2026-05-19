Exciting season gets Wild over the hump, still short of ultimate goal

The sting of the Game 5 and Second Round series loss to the Colorado Avalanche was still fresh for Minnesota Wild players a couple of days later.

After winning a playoff series for the first time in 11 years, the Wild lost to the Avalanche in five games in the next round, abruptly ending their season after being one of the top teams in the NHL in 2025-26.

“I think it still is an empty feeling,” Wild captain Jared Spurgeon said when he met with the media on May 15. “I think the group we had and the feeling we had in the room, we wanted a lot more than we went through, so obviously, it still to this day is pretty disappointing.”

Though the losses to Colorado were tough to swallow for the team and its fans, it’s one piece of the puzzle to a season that included many exciting moments, emotional wins, a blockbuster trade and elevated expectations.

The Minnesota Wild finished with a 46-24-12 record and 104 points in the regular season, third in the Central Division standings.

“We had a poor start. We got it together. We started playing like an elite team, and we were able to trade for Quinn Hughes, and we got even better,” said Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin. “We played like an elite team. There’s a lot of positives there.”