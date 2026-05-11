Game Four Preview: Wild vs. Avalanche

The Series So Far

The Avalanche won Game 1, 9-6, in Denver (5/3) as well as Game 2, 5-2, at Ball Arena (5/5), while Minnesota earned a 5-1 win in Game 3 in St. Paul (5/9).

D Quinn Hughes (2-3=5) and LW Kirill Kaprizov (2-3=5) lead Minnesota with five points each. RW Mats Zuccarello owns four points (1-3=4). D Brock Faber (1-2=3) and C Ryan Hartman (2-1=3) have three points each. G Jesper Wallstedt is 1-1 with a 4.52 GAA and a .885 SV% in two starts. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 18-of-22 shots faced in Game 2.

C Nathan MacKinnon leads Colorado with seven points (3-4=7) in the series. C Martin Necas has five points (1-4=5). D Devon Toews (1-3=4) and LW Gabriel Landeskog (1-3=4) have four points each. G Scott Wedgewood is 2-1 with a 4.57 GAA and a .861 SV% in starting all three games for the Avalanche. G MacKenzie Blackwood stopped 12-of-13 shots faced in a relief appearance in Game 3.