Game Four Preview: Wild vs. Avalanche

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By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Wild is back tonight, facing off against the Colorado Avalanche once again in this Game 4 match-up. Minnesota regained some control in the series when it won Game 3, 5-1 on Saturday night. Minnesota looked fast and the play on the ice looked significantly different than what fans saw out of the Wild in Denver in Games 1 and 2. G Jesper Wallstedt was also back in net, and only allowed one goal in Game 3 after sitting for Game 2.

Info for Today's Game:

Series Record: 1-2

Wild Round 1 Record: 4-2

Avalanche Round 1 Record: 4-0

2025-26 Series Record: 2-1-1

All-Time Wild vs. Avs Regular Season Record: 63-56-14 (28-29-9 at Colorado)

All-Time Wild vs. Avs Playoff Record: 11-12 (6-4 at Grand Casino Arena)

Match-up Stats

Team Stats
COL
MIN
Power Play
23.8%
18.2%
Penalty Kill
79.2%
60.0%
Faceoff
51.5%
49.6%
Goals For / Games Played
4.00
4.00
Goals Against / Games Played
2.57
3.33

 

The Series So Far

The Avalanche won Game 1, 9-6, in Denver (5/3) as well as Game 2, 5-2, at Ball Arena (5/5), while Minnesota earned a 5-1 win in Game 3 in St. Paul (5/9).

D Quinn Hughes (2-3=5) and LW Kirill Kaprizov (2-3=5) lead Minnesota with five points each. RW Mats Zuccarello owns four points (1-3=4). D Brock Faber (1-2=3) and C Ryan Hartman (2-1=3) have three points each. G Jesper Wallstedt is 1-1 with a 4.52 GAA and a .885 SV% in two starts. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 18-of-22 shots faced in Game 2.

C Nathan MacKinnon leads Colorado with seven points (3-4=7) in the series. C Martin Necas has five points (1-4=5). D Devon Toews (1-3=4) and LW Gabriel Landeskog (1-3=4) have four points each. G Scott Wedgewood is 2-1 with a 4.57 GAA and a .861 SV% in starting all three games for the Avalanche. G MacKenzie Blackwood stopped 12-of-13 shots faced in a relief appearance in Game 3.

Wild Regular Season Leaders

  • RW Vladimir Tarasenko leads Minnesota with 35 points (15-20=35) in 50 career games against Colorado
  • RW Mats Zuccarello owns 34 points (7-27=34) in 38 matches
  • Kaprizov has 26 points (15-11=25) in 22 games
  • Hartman has 21 points (10-11=21) in 42 games

Avalanche Regular Season Leaders

  • MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 70 points (27-43=70) in 55 career games against Minnesota
  • Landeskog owns 46 points (21-25=46) in 52 games
  • D Brent Burns has 29 points (5-17=29) in 49 games
  • Makar has 26 points (6-20=26) in 29 games

Around the League

Round 2

Buffalo (D1) vs. Montreal (D3): MTL leads 2-1

Vegas (D1) vs. Anaheim (D3): VGK leads 2-1

Carolina (D1) vs. Philadelphia (D3): CAR wins 4-0, PHI eliminated

On the Mend

Jonas Brodin: lower-body (four games missed)

Joel Eriksson Ek: lower-body (three games missed)

Full Injury Report

At Tonight's Game

  • Food Item of the Game: Add some sweetness to your game day! Enjoy fresh-cut strawberries, drizzled with molten milk chocolate at Section 104.
  • Pre-game Party: Fans can enjoy music, food and drinks at our pre-game party in the Taphouse at Gate 4 beginning at 4:30 p.m. A game ticket is required for entry, shop tickets now.
  • Retail Item of the Game: Round 2 is here and so is an all new line-up of merchandise. Gear up for the playoffs at the Hockey Lodge, a Fanatics Experience!
  • Community Partners of the Game:
    • Mikayla McCarvel Foundation - Table Located at Section 124
    • WHAM - Table Located at Section 210
    • Skate it Forward - Table Located at Section 211

Recent Transactions

4/20/26

Recalled F Nicolas Aubé-Kubel, F Hunter Haight, F Ben Jones, D Carson Lambos, G Riley Mercer, D David Špaček, and G Chase Wutzke from Iowa

4/17/26

Recalled G Cal Petersen from Iowa

4/15/26

Reassigned F Nicolas Aubé-Kubel, F Hunter Haight and F Ben Jones to Iowa

View all transactions

Connections

  • LW Yakov Trenin recorded three points (2-1=3) in 16 games with the Avalanche in 2023-24
  • C Nico Sturm collected three assists in 21 games with Colorado during the 2021-22 season and helped the Avalanche win the 2022 Stanley Cup with two assists in 13 games during the team’s 2022 postseason run
  • Burns was selected by Minnesota in the first round (20th overall) of the 2003 NHL Draft and collected 183 points (55-128=183) and 325 PIM in 453 games with the Wild across seven seasons (2003-11)
  • C Brock Nelson is from Warroad
  • D Sam Malinski is from Lakeville

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota has won four of its last seven meetings with Colorado, including two shootout victories
  • The Wild’s 35 all-time home wins over Colorado is its most against any single opponent, while its 140 overall points and 63 overall wins ranks second
  • Minnesota’s 28 all-time wins in Denver is the team’s second-highest road mark against a single opponent
  • Minnesota defeated Colorado in the First Round of the 2003 and 2014 playoffs, both 4-3
  • Colorado defeated Minnesota 4-2 in 2008 First Round

For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.

5.11 MIN vs. COL Game Notes
- 0.86 MB
Download 5.11 MIN vs. COL Game Notes

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