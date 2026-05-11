SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Wild is back tonight, facing off against the Colorado Avalanche once again in this Game 4 match-up. Minnesota regained some control in the series when it won Game 3, 5-1 on Saturday night. Minnesota looked fast and the play on the ice looked significantly different than what fans saw out of the Wild in Denver in Games 1 and 2. G Jesper Wallstedt was also back in net, and only allowed one goal in Game 3 after sitting for Game 2.
Game Four Preview: Wild vs. Avalanche
Info for Today's Game:
- When: Monday, May 11th at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Tickets: Buy Now
- Stream: ESPN
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: R2G4: Wild vs. Avs
Series Record: 1-2
Wild Round 1 Record: 4-2
Avalanche Round 1 Record: 4-0
2025-26 Series Record: 2-1-1
All-Time Wild vs. Avs Regular Season Record: 63-56-14 (28-29-9 at Colorado)
All-Time Wild vs. Avs Playoff Record: 11-12 (6-4 at Grand Casino Arena)
Match-up Stats
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Team Stats
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COL
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MIN
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Power Play
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23.8%
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18.2%
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Penalty Kill
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79.2%
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60.0%
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Faceoff
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51.5%
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49.6%
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Goals For / Games Played
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4.00
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4.00
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Goals Against / Games Played
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2.57
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3.33
The Series So Far
The Avalanche won Game 1, 9-6, in Denver (5/3) as well as Game 2, 5-2, at Ball Arena (5/5), while Minnesota earned a 5-1 win in Game 3 in St. Paul (5/9).
D Quinn Hughes (2-3=5) and LW Kirill Kaprizov (2-3=5) lead Minnesota with five points each. RW Mats Zuccarello owns four points (1-3=4). D Brock Faber (1-2=3) and C Ryan Hartman (2-1=3) have three points each. G Jesper Wallstedt is 1-1 with a 4.52 GAA and a .885 SV% in two starts. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 18-of-22 shots faced in Game 2.
C Nathan MacKinnon leads Colorado with seven points (3-4=7) in the series. C Martin Necas has five points (1-4=5). D Devon Toews (1-3=4) and LW Gabriel Landeskog (1-3=4) have four points each. G Scott Wedgewood is 2-1 with a 4.57 GAA and a .861 SV% in starting all three games for the Avalanche. G MacKenzie Blackwood stopped 12-of-13 shots faced in a relief appearance in Game 3.
Wild Regular Season Leaders
- RW Vladimir Tarasenko leads Minnesota with 35 points (15-20=35) in 50 career games against Colorado
- RW Mats Zuccarello owns 34 points (7-27=34) in 38 matches
- Kaprizov has 26 points (15-11=25) in 22 games
- Hartman has 21 points (10-11=21) in 42 games
Avalanche Regular Season Leaders
- MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 70 points (27-43=70) in 55 career games against Minnesota
- Landeskog owns 46 points (21-25=46) in 52 games
- D Brent Burns has 29 points (5-17=29) in 49 games
- Makar has 26 points (6-20=26) in 29 games
Around the League
Round 2
Buffalo (D1) vs. Montreal (D3): MTL leads 2-1
Vegas (D1) vs. Anaheim (D3): VGK leads 2-1
Carolina (D1) vs. Philadelphia (D3): CAR wins 4-0, PHI eliminated
On the Mend
Jonas Brodin: lower-body (four games missed)
Joel Eriksson Ek: lower-body (three games missed)
At Tonight's Game
- Food Item of the Game: Add some sweetness to your game day! Enjoy fresh-cut strawberries, drizzled with molten milk chocolate at Section 104.
- Pre-game Party: Fans can enjoy music, food and drinks at our pre-game party in the Taphouse at Gate 4 beginning at 4:30 p.m. A game ticket is required for entry, shop tickets now.
- Retail Item of the Game: Round 2 is here and so is an all new line-up of merchandise. Gear up for the playoffs at the Hockey Lodge, a Fanatics Experience!
- Community Partners of the Game:
- Mikayla McCarvel Foundation - Table Located at Section 124
- WHAM - Table Located at Section 210
- Skate it Forward - Table Located at Section 211
Recent Transactions
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4/20/26
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Recalled F Nicolas Aubé-Kubel, F Hunter Haight, F Ben Jones, D Carson Lambos, G Riley Mercer, D David Špaček, and G Chase Wutzke from Iowa
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4/17/26
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Recalled G Cal Petersen from Iowa
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4/15/26
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Reassigned F Nicolas Aubé-Kubel, F Hunter Haight and F Ben Jones to Iowa
Connections
- LW Yakov Trenin recorded three points (2-1=3) in 16 games with the Avalanche in 2023-24
- C Nico Sturm collected three assists in 21 games with Colorado during the 2021-22 season and helped the Avalanche win the 2022 Stanley Cup with two assists in 13 games during the team’s 2022 postseason run
- Burns was selected by Minnesota in the first round (20th overall) of the 2003 NHL Draft and collected 183 points (55-128=183) and 325 PIM in 453 games with the Wild across seven seasons (2003-11)
- C Brock Nelson is from Warroad
- D Sam Malinski is from Lakeville
Fast Facts
- Minnesota has won four of its last seven meetings with Colorado, including two shootout victories
- The Wild’s 35 all-time home wins over Colorado is its most against any single opponent, while its 140 overall points and 63 overall wins ranks second
- Minnesota’s 28 all-time wins in Denver is the team’s second-highest road mark against a single opponent
- Minnesota defeated Colorado in the First Round of the 2003 and 2014 playoffs, both 4-3
- Colorado defeated Minnesota 4-2 in 2008 First Round
For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.