Game Four Preview: Wild at Avalanche

The Series So Far

The Avalanche won Game 1, 9-6, in Denver (5/3); Game 2, 5-2, at Ball Arena (5/5), and Game 4, 5-2, at Grand Casino Arena (5/11). Minnesota earned a 5-1 win in Game 3 in St. Paul (5/9).

D Quinn Hughes leads the Wild with six points (2- 4=6). LW Kirill Kaprizov has five points (2-3=5). RW Mats Zuccarello (1-3=4) and D Brock Faber (1-3=4) each own four points. G Jesper Wallstedt is 1-2 with a 4.05 GAA and a .891 SV% in starting Games 1, 3, and 4. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 18-of-22 shots faced in Game 2.

C Nathan MacKinnon leads Colorado with eight points (4-4=8) in the series. C Martin Necas has seven points (1-6=7). C Nazem Kadri (2-2=4), D Devon Toews (1-3=4) and LW Gabriel Landeskog (1-3=4) have four points each. G Scott Wedgewood is 2-1 with a 4.57 GAA and a .861 SV% in starting Games 1-3 for the Avalanche. G MacKenzie Blackwood is 1-0 with a 1.95 GAA and a .912 SV% after appearing in relief in Game 3 and starting Game 4.