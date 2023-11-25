Nichushkin scores in 6th straight, Avalanche edge Wild

Nichushkin has 10 points (seven goals and three assists) over his past six games.

Kurtis MacDermid scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, and Ross Colton scored for the Avalanche (13-6-0) who have won two in a row and five of their past six. Alexandar Georgiev made 19 saves.

“I thought we handled the push well, especially coming into the third, continuing to play our game and get a huge goal by MacDermid,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “The guy’s been working extremely hard. To see him come out and do the right thing, fourth line gets a goal again, power play gets a goal again, I thought all around being able to come in on the road and sort of have that effort with some guys out of the lineup, it was good to see.”