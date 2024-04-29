Wild on 7th - Episode 70 feat. Bill Guerin

Billy Guerin Puts A Bow On It

By Minnesota Wild
@mnwild Wild.com

The Minnesota Wild finish the regular season short of the playoffs and Carts and King wrap weekly pods with a finale featuring a frequent favorite, Wild GM Billy G. The guys talk about what needs to change, returning to "7th Street Savagery," the summer honey-do-list, and more. The guys don't quit and neither do we, take a listen to this week's pod, enjoy a break and catch us around the NHL Draft!

Listen to your favorite Minnesota Wild Podcast on your favorite platforms by visiting Wild.com/Podcast and watch every episode on YouTube. Wild on 7th episodes are presented by Pilot Games.

We're here 'til it's here.

