Minnesota Wild Defenseman Brock Faber Named Finalist for Calder Memorial Trophy

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber as a finalist for the 2023-24 Calder Memorial Trophy. The Calder Memorial Trophy is presented annually to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition. The winner will be announced at the NHL Awards show scheduled to be held June 27 in Las Vegas.
Faber, 21 (8/22/02), recorded 47 points (8-39=47), 150 blocked shots and averaged 24:58 of time on ice (TOI) per game while appearing in all 82 games this season. He led all NHL rookies in TOI per game and blocked shots while ranking T-1st (first among rookie defensemen) with 39 assists and T-2nd (T-1st among rookie defensemen) in points. The 6-foot-1, 208-pound native of Maple Grove, Minn., also established new Wild season rookie records for assists, blocked shots, and TOI per game and ranks second only to Kirill Kaprizov (27-24=51, 2020-21 season) for the team's single-season rookie point record.