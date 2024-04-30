Minnesota Wild Defenseman Brock Faber Named Finalist for Calder Memorial Trophy

Faber finished the season with 2,047:53 of TOI, the most by an NHL rookie since the 2000-01 season and the fifth-highest total among all NHL players this season. He skated a career-high 33:25 of TOI vs. Montreal (12/21), the highest single-game total by an NHL skater this season and third-highest total by an NHL rookie since the 2000-01 season. He recorded five games with 30-plus minutes of TOI on the season, four of which came within a five-game span from Dec. 14 to Dec. 21. According to NHL Stats, Faber became the only NHL rookie to play five games with 30-plus minutes of TOI in a single season since the league began tracking the stat in 1997-98. He also recorded a six-game point streak (2-7=9) from Jan. 15 to Jan. 25, the longest point streak by a rookie defenseman in franchise history and the second-longest streak by a NHL rookie this season.

Minnesota acquired Faber on June 29, 2022, from the Los Angeles Kings along with a first-round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft (Liam Ohgren) in exchange for Kevin Fiala. He was originally selected by Los Angeles in the second round (45th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Faber joins Kaprizov, who won the 2020-21 Calder Memorial Trophy, as the second finalist for the honor in Wild history, and becomes the franchise's 12th finalist for a Professional Hockey Writers’ Association (PHWA) award, joining Lady Byng finalists Jared Spurgeon (2022, 2021) and Mikael Granlund (2017), Bill Masterton finalists Mason Shaw (2023), Matt Dumba (2021), Devan Dubnyk (winner, 2015) and Josh Harding (winner, 2013), James Norris finalist Ryan Suter (2013) and Frank J. Selke finalists Mikko Koivu (2017) and Wes Walz (2003).