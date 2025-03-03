Game Recap: Wild 1, Bruins 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Filip Gustavsson stopped all 28 shots he faced for the Minnesota Wild in a 1-0 win against the Boston Bruins at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday.
“Yeah, we had a tough loss to the Red Wings at home (Feb. 25), and then we played horrible for two games there on the road and get back here and get a dirty 1-0 win, it feels good,” Gustavsson said.
Frederick Gaudreau scored for Minnesota (35-22-4), which had lost three straight. It was Gustavsson’s fourth shutout of the year.
“It was good, coming out of the road trip and taking some lessons out of the last two games,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “We played fairly solid. There wasn’t a ton going on in the game in general, but a good win.”
Jeremy Swayman made 21 saves for Boston (28-26-8), which won 3-2 at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday but has lost six of the past seven (1-4-2). David Pastrnak’s 17-game point streak ended (33 points; 15 goals, 18 assists).
“It was a tight-checking game. It was hard fought,” Bruins coach Joe Sacco said. “There wasn’t a lot of easy ice out there for either team. I thought our guys showed a real strong effort today, coming off back-to-back games. It’s disappointing. Obviously, we want points right now, and we’ve got to find ways to get it behind the goaltender.
Gaudreau gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 5:01 of the second period, getting position in front to redirect Marcus Johansson’s wrist shot from the high slot past Swayman.
The Bruins were without captain Brad Marchand, who left the win at Pittsburgh on Saturday with an upper-body injury after the forward was hit into the boards in the first period and needed help from Pastrnak and a trainer to get off the ice.
“I think both teams played a strong defensive game,” Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo said. “They got one more than we did but I liked our effort throughout the D-zone. I felt like we were keeping a lot of the plays to the outside and not giving up too many Grade-A chances, so overall that was pretty good. I think we can be a little bit better in transition and create a little bit more offense at times. But the effort was there.
NOTES: Gustav Nyquist had one shot and one hit in 16:57 of ice time in his Wild debut after the forward was acquired Saturday in a trade with the Nashville Predators for a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.