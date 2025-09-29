Training Camp: Day 13

Part of Monday’s practice focused on 6-on-5, 5-on-6, and other specialty situations. Tourigny shared that since all of the coaching staff is back this season, they’re more in sync and have increased focus on these situations.

“I like the work we did 3-on-3, 4-on-4, 5-on-6, and 6-on-5,” Tourigny explained. “We went a little bit deeper this year and analyzing those things, same thing for the shootout. So those are different (things) we try to be better.”

As the team continues to develop year to year, Tourigny shared what he’s seen out of the group so far and what’s fueling the team.

“Way different maturity and confidence, there’s a level of calm in what we’re doing, there’s a purpose,” Tourigny said. “At this point, our team seems to really know what they have to do, what they want to do, how they want to do.”

Building Chemistry

A significant part of training camp is growing chemistry within the team and finding strong lines and d-pairings. That chemistry is developed both on and off the ice.

“Training camp’s always a good moment,” Tourigny explained. “The guys have a lot of opportunities to be together, have lunch and dinner, so that is good. On the ice, I think you try to create some competition to create comradery, but try to create some comfort in the combination, lines.”

One pair that has quickly found chemistry? JJ Peterka and Dylan Guenther. With similar skillsets and speed, the two already look like they’ve played together before.

“We’re both pretty fast, see the ice pretty well,” Peterka shared. “We try to support (each other) up the ice and make plays happen.”

Focusing on Growth

As the Mammoth have three preseason games left before the season starts, Peterka shared what he’s focused on with these upcoming contests.

“Just continuing to grow my game,” Peterka reflected. “Learning all the systems, getting more and more used to it, to be ready for when the puck drops (for) the regular season.”

For all players, both new and returning, the goal for the team is to be confident in themselves and their game when the 2025-26 campaign kicks off on Oct. 9 in Colorado.

“The big thing for me is when we will hit Colorado, it’s to not think, to just play,” Tourigny said. “To just be involved and (think), ‘ok, I know what I have to do in every situation. I don’t have to overthink, I don’t have hesitation, I don’t ask myself questions’ … we want to get there. That’s the race we’re in.”

The Schedule Ahead

It’s the final week of Utah’s training camp and the team has three more preseason games. Tomorrow night, the Mammoth will face the Los Angeles Kings in Boise, ID for Utah’s final road preseason game.

On Thursday night, the Mammoth will host their first preseason game of the year against the Kings. Saturday night is Utah’s final preseason game of the year against the San Jose Sharks. To find tickets for the Mammoth’s home preseason games, click here!