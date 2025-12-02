The Week Ahead: Dec. 1-7

UTAH AT SAN JOSE
DEC 1 | 8:00 P.M. MT
WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+
LISTEN: Utah Mammoth App, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com
This is the third and final game between Utah and San Jose this season. It’s also the second straight game in San Jose.
Season Series
Main Storylines – San Jose
- San Jose starts the week at home before heading on the road for the second half of the week. Like the Mammoth, they have four games this week.
- The Sharks have won four of their last seven games. Five of those contests were one-goal games as the team continues to be a competitive challenge.
- Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith continue to shine bright for the Sharks. Heading into the week, Celebrini leads the team in all scoring categories, while Smith is second in goals, assists, and points.
- The Sharks have the 14th best penalty kill in the NHL (81.1%) and the 18th best power play (18.9%) entering the week.
- San Jose is fifth in the Pacific Division with 27 points.
Injury Updates – San Jose
- F Jeff Skinner – lower-body injury
- F Michael Misa – lower-body
- D Vincent Desharnais – upper-body, IR
UTAH AT ANAHEIM
DEC 3 | 8:00 P.M. MT
WATCH: TNT, truTV, HBO Max
LISTEN: Utah Mammoth App, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com
This is the second of three games between the Mammoth and the Ducks this season. It’s also the second, and final, in California this year.
Season Series
- Nov. 17 – UTA at ANA – Game Recap
- Dec. 3: UTA at ANA
- Mar. 20: UTA vs ANA
Main Storylines – Anaheim
- The Ducks start the week on the road before returning home for the other three games this week. Anaheim’s game against Utah is the first of a three-game homestand.
- Anaheim is off to a hot start to the year and enters the week at the top of the Pacific Division with 31 points. The team has a 15-9-1 record as of Monday morning.
- The Ducks have a high-powered offense that is averaging the second-most goals per game in the NHL (3.60). The team also has the 16th best power play in the league (20%)
- Similar to the Sharks, the Ducks have some young talent lighting up the scoresheet. Leo Carlsson has 34 points (13G, 21A) through the first 25 games of the year while Cutter Gauthier has 30 points through that span (15G, 15A).
Injury Updates – Anaheim
- F Mikael Granlund – lower-body, IR
- G Lukas Dostal – upper-body, IR
- G Petr Mrazek – lower-body
UTAH AT VANCOUVER
DEC 5 | 8:00 P.M. MT
WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+
LISTEN: Utah Mammoth App, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com
This is the first of three games between the Mammoth and Canucks this season. It’s also the first of two in Vancouver.
Season Series
- Dec. 5: UTA at VAN
- Feb. 2: UTA vs VAN
- Apr. 4: UTA at VAN
Main Storylines – Vancouver
- Vancouver has three games this week, and the Canucks start a four-game homestand when they host the Mammoth on Friday.
- As of Monday, the Canucks have points in two of their last three games and went 1-1-1 in that span. However, Vancouver is looking for a strong December after going 2-5-3 in their last 10 games. The team has a 10-13-3 record.
- The Canucks power play is 15th in the NHL and has scored on 20.9% of their opportunities.
- Vancouver is seventh in the Pacific Division with 23 points.
Injury Updates – Vancouver
- F Nils Höglander – LTIR
- F Filip Chytil – IR
- F Jonathan Lekkerimäki – IR
- F Teddy Blueger – IR
- D Derek Forbort – IR
UTAH AT CALGARY
DEC 6 | 5:00 P.M. MT
WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+
LISTEN: Utah Mammoth App, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com
This is the second of three games between the Mammoth and the Flames this season. It’s the first of two in Calgary this year.
Season Series
- Oct. 15: UTA vs CGY – Game Recap
- Dec. 6: UTA at CGY
- Apr. 12: UTA at CGY
Main Storylines – Calgary
- Calgary has three games this week, two of which are at home. The Flames start a four-game homestand on Thursday and will host the Mammoth in the second-straight at home.
- Entering the week, the Flames have points in five of their last six games. The team went 5-3-2 in their last ten games and have 9-14-4 on Monday.
- The Flames have the 10th best penalty kill in the NHL (81.8%) and are allowing the 18th fewest goals against in the league (2.96).
- Calgary is eighth in the Pacific Division with 22 points.
Injury Updates – Calgary
- F Sam Honzek – upper-body, out for six months
- F Martin Pospisil – undisclosed
- D Zayne Parekh – upper-body