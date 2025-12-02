The Week Ahead: Dec. 1-7

The Utah Mammoth kick off December on the road with four games this week. Here’s the major storylines going into the week:

Main Storylines – Utah

Utah has four games remaining on their six-game road trip to start the month.

The Mammoth are looking to bounce back with a strong week. Utah has lost their last three games. However, the team has earned points in six of their last 10 games.

It’s a busy December for the Mammoth. The team will play 14 games this month, including 13 contests over 23 games. Eight of those 13 games are on the road.

Logan Cooley has five goals and seven total points in his last five games. He had four games on Nov. 24 against the Vegas Golden Knights and now leads the team with 14 goals.

Following this week’s four games, the team returns home for a three-game homestand.

Injury Updates – Utah

F Alexander Kerfoot – lower-body injury, IR

D Juuso Valimaki – lower-body, injured non-roster

D Olli Määttä – undisclosed, IR

G Anson Thorton – lower-body, injured non-roster

Let's take a look at this week's matchups!