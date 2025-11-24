The Week Ahead: Nov 24-30

The Utah Mammoth enter the final week of November with four games on the docket. After two games at home, the team hits the road to start a season-long, six-game road trip.

Here’s the major storylines going into the week:

Main Storylines – Utah

Utah starts the week with two games at home before heading out on a road trip.

The Mammoth snapped a four-game losing skid with a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers on Saturday night. Utah improved to 6-2-1 on home ice and continues to find success at Delta Center.

Utah’s penalty kill continues to be stifling as the Mammoth have killed off 26 penalties, in regulation, over the last 12 games. The PK’s 96.3% success rate is best in the NHL over this stretch. Utah has not allowed a power play goal in regulation since Oct. 28, and the team has allowed two or fewer power play opportunities in nine of their last 12 games (per Mammoth PR).

By the end of the week, the Mammoth will have played 15 games in 28 days throughout the month of November. Eight of those games were on the road while seven were at Delta Center.

Injury Updates – Utah

F Alexander Kerfoot – lower-body, IR

D Sean Durzi – upper-body, day-to-day

D Juuso Valimaki – lower-body injury, injured non-roster

G Anson Thornton – lower-body injury, injured non-roster

Let’s take a look at the matchups heading into this week’s games!