The Week Ahead: Nov 24-30

UTAH VS VEGAS
NOV 24 | 7 P.M. MT
WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+
LISTEN: Utah Mammoth App, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com
This is the second of three matchups between Utah and Vegas this season. Monday is the second and final on home ice. The third game of the season series will take place in Vegas.
Season Series
- Nov. 20: UTA vs VGK – Game Recap
- Nov. 24: UTA vs VGK
- Mar. 19: UTA at VGK
Main Storylines – Vegas
- Vegas is finding ways to collect points, and the team enters the week on a six-game points streak. Throughout the month of November, the Golden Knights have registered a point or more in eight of 10 games. The Golden Knights are 3-0-2 in their last five games and haven’t lost in regulation since Nov. 10.
- With injuries to key players like Captain Mark Stone and goaltender Adin Hill, other players have stepped up for the Golden Knights.
- Rookie Braeden Bowman has four goals and one assist over his first six NHL games. He’s riding a three-game goal streak into Monday’s game against the Mammoth.
- Goaltender Akira Schmid has played 13 games this season, including four of the last five contests. Entering the week, Schmid has a 2.45 goals against average and a .902 save percentage.
- The Golden Knights have the sixth-best power play (24.3%) and third best faceoff percentage (54.1%). Vegas has scored the eighth-most goals per game (3.19) while allowing the 12th fewest goals per game (2.81) (as of Monday).
- After starting a three-game road trip in Salt Lake City last week, the Golden Knights are back in Utah to wrap up their trip.
Injury Updates – Vegas
- F William Karlsson – lower-body injury, IR
- F Mark Stone – wrist, IR
- D Jeremy Lauzon – undisclosed, IR
- G Adin Hill – lower-body, IR
UTAH VS MONTREAL
NOV 26 | 7:30 P.M. MT
WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+
LISTEN: Utah Mammoth App, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com
Wednesday is the second and final game between the Mammoth and the Canadiens this season. It is also the only game between these teams at Delta Center.
Season Series
- Nov. 8: UTA at MTL – Game Recap
- Nov. 26: UTA vs MTL
Main Storylines – Montreal
- Montreal enters the week with a few days off after a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs snapped a five-game losing skid. The Canadiens’ first game of the week is when they face the Mammoth on Wednesday night.
- One of the Canadiens’ greatest threats is their offense. Montreal is averaging the fourth-most goals for per game in the NHL (3.43) and has firepower like Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, and others on their roster.
- 17 skaters have registered a goal or more through the first 21 games of the year, while 21 of 24 skaters have recorded a point or more.
- Montreal’s d-core gets involved offensively as well. The Canadiens’ defensemen have recorded 61 points through 21 games which is second-most in the league. Lane Hutson’s 18 points are third-most on the roster while Noah Dobson is also in the top-5 with 15 points.
- The Canadiens start a three-game western road trip against the Mammoth. Following Wednesday’s game, Montreal will face the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche in a back-to-back that starts on Friday.
Injury Updates – Montreal
- F Patrik Laine – abdomen, IR
- F Alex Newhook – ankle, IR
- F Kirby Dach – foot, IR
- D Kaiden Guhle – adductor muscle, IR
UTAH AT DALLAS
NOV 28 | 6 P.M. MT
WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+
LISTEN: Utah Mammoth App, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com
Friday is the first of four games between the Mammoth and the Stars this season, and the first of two in Dallas this season.
Season Series
- Nov. 28: UTA at DAL
- Jan. 15: UTA vs DAL
- Jan. 31: UTA vs DAL
- Mar. 16: UTA at DAL
Main Storylines – Dallas
- Dallas starts the week with a road back-to-back against the Edmonton Oilers and Seattle Kraken. Following, the Stars start a two-game homestand with games against the Mammoth and the Ottawa Senators.
- The Stars have points in nine of their last 11 games this month and have collected three of four possible points in their last two games. Seven of those contests have been one-goal games.
- Dallas is tied for the fourth-most comeback wins this season with seven. Three of those victories have been third period comeback wins.
- The Stars have the second-best power play (29.3%) and seventh-best faceoff percentage (53%). Dallas is holding its opponents to the sixth-fewest goals per game in the NHL (2.73) while scoring the ninth-most goals per game (3.18) (as of Monday).
Injury Updates – Dallas
- F Matt Duchene – undisclosed, LTIR
- F Adam Erne – lower-body injury, LTIR
- F Chase Wheatcroft – wrist, IR
- D Thomas Harley – lower-body
- D Ilya Lyubushkin – undisclosed
- D Nils Lundkvist – lower-body, IR
UTAH AT ST LOUIS
NOV 29 | 6 P.M. MT
WATCH: Utah16, Mammoth+
LISTEN: Utah Mammoth App, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App, NHL App, NHL.com
This is the second of four games between the Mammoth and Blues this season. It’s the second of two games in St. Louis this season.
Season Series
- Oct. 23: UTA at STL – Game Recap
- Nov. 29: UTA at STL
- Jan. 9: UTA vs STL
- Apr. 16: UTA vs STL
Main Storylines – St. Louis
- St. Louis enters the week on the east coast, fresh off a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders that snapped a four-game losing skid. The Blues have picked up five out of 10 possible points in their last five games, and points in eight of 11 games this month.
- Entering the week, the Blues power play is in the top-10 with a 24.1% success rate (8th). St. Louis is also the 12th best faceoff team, and the group has won 50.9% of their draws (as of Monday).
- As of Monday, 20 of St. Louis’ skaters have recorded a point, with 17 of those players scoring a goal or more. Six of the Blues’ skaters have 10 or more points with an additional four players with eight or more.
- The Blues will finish a five-game road trip with games against the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils. Following, the Blues will return home to host the Ottawa Senators and Utah Mammoth for a back-to-back that starts on Friday.
Injury Updates – St. Louis
- F Zach Dean – personal, IR