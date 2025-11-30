Holloway's lone goal lifts Blues past Mammoth

Karel Vejmelka made 18 saves for the Mammoth (12-11-3), who have lost the first two games of a season-long, six-game road trip; Utah lost 4-3 to the Dallas Stars on Nov. 28.

"We didn’t get the result we wanted,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “I think we had a slow start but we got a little better afterward.

“We had too many mistakes. We shot ourselves in the foot with turnovers.”

The Blues held a moment of silence before the game for Utah captain Clayton Keller’s father Bryan, who passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Thursday.

Keller, who was born in nearby Chesterfield, Missouri, but was raised in Swansea, Illinois, was overcome with emotion.

“First off, the coaching staff, the management has been unbelievable,” Keller said. “It’s beyond words.

“For me and my family, a big thanks to the Blues for everything they did tonight. They didn’t have to do that.”

On Friday, Dallas named Keller the First Star of the Game.

“It definitely has been a tough couple of days,” Keller said. “I couldn’t have done it without my family and my teammates. They had my back always.

“There’s lots of memories at this rink. I remember growing up and coming to games here, sitting on my dad’s lap and my grandpa’s lap. I admired those players and wanting to be out there.”

Holloway broke the ice to put the Blues ahead 1-0 at 18:10 of the second period, taking Philip Broberg’s drop pass in the left circle and beating Vejmelka high into the right corner.

“He’s such a good skater,” Holloway said of Broberg. “He’s putting the League on notice with how good he can skate. He’s a one-man breakout out there. [Robert Thomas] whipped it far side and I thought I was going to go forecheck again and I saw (No.) 6 buzzing up the ice, so I just tried to go for the drop pass and he made a great play. I just shot it on net and was lucky enough for it to go in.”

Utah forward Logan Cooley was injured at 6:17 of the third period after a collision with Blues forward Alexey Toropchenko. No penalty was initially called on the play, although Toropchenko was assessed a five-minute major for kneeing and a game misconduct after review.

The Blues killed the major penalty, allowing just three shots, blocking four and having one of their own -- a Nick Bjugstad breakaway at 7:49.

“I just think everybody’s really committed, they’re running really good lines,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “I thought that we won face-offs that really mattered and we cleared pucks 200 feet. Excellent job by our penalty killers and whenever the puck came to ‘Hof,’ he made the saves."

NOTES: Tourigny had no update on Cooley after the game. … The Mammoth were shut out for the first time this season. … Holloway has five goals in the past 11 games after having just two in the first 15 games of the season. … Thomas has a three-game point streak (one goal, two assists).