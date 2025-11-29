Utah Rallies Behind Keller in Dallas

DALLAS – When the Utah Mammoth and Dallas Stars faced off Friday night, the game on the ice took a back seat. Captain Clayton Keller’s father, Bryan, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday. Utah’s captain suited up to face the Stars as he wanted to be with his team and play in the game. All around him, Keller’s teammates, coaches, and support staff rallied to uplift the captain and his family.

“He loves his teammates so much and his teammates love him so much,” head coach André Tourigny shared. “He drives our passion and our competitiveness every night. He’s the kind of guy who wants to be better every night. We cannot have a better example as a captain.”

“It’s been an emotional 24 hours,” Associate captain Lawson Crouse shared postgame. “Keller is our leader in our locker room, but also away from the rink. Thoughts and prayers go out to his mom, his brother, and Keller. He’s done an incredible job leading us and guiding us. I’ve been with him for 10-plus years now and it’s really our turn to support him. It’s hard news and we’re trying to all deal with it in the best way that we can, and (we’re) trying to be there for him, support him, and give him the love and friendship that he needs.”