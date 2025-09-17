Utah is Home with New Practice and Training Facility

Located at the Shops at South Town, the 146,000-square-foot facility is the team’s official headquarters. The Utah Mammoth practice and training facility will also be a space for the community with multiple ice sheets, a team store, skate rentals, locker rooms, and concessions, opening in early 2026.

“This facility is going to be the number one place where the community interacts with our brand,” Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations for the Utah Mammoth explained. “An opportunity to come and watch our players practice, an opportunity for youth hockey, community hockey, public skating, the opportunity to be on the same ice that our players, their heroes, are skating on and training on every single day. We’re looking forward to hosting fan events and other community events as well.”

“This is spectacular,” General Manager Bill Armstrong explained. “It’s a state-of-the-art facility, I believe it could be the best facility in the National Hockey League. The impact that this will have on our franchise is massive. It will give us a chance to become an elite NHL franchise. I also think it has a huge impact on the community. These two new rinks built in Utah, it’s huge for this community to grow hockey here in Utah.”

After a successful first season in Utah, the organization has continued its investment in building a Stanley Cup caliber team both on and off the ice. To create the right space, Olson and his team collaborated with multiple entities including other teams.

“We went and visited some other practice facilities, some that were newer and some of the better facilities around the country,” Olson said. “And then listening to our NHL players, coaches, and trainers, and they know what’s worked in the past and what hasn’t worked in the past. They had a vital role and voice in how we could implement the design, technology, and function of the space.

A point of emphasis since day one? Allowing the team to focus on hockey. These facilities provide management, players, coaches, and staff every resource they need for training, rehabilitation, and injury prevention.

“We talked about it last year, building a culture and environment of no excuses,” Chris Armstrong explained. “We want to give our players every opportunity to be successful and to just focus on their craft, being the best that they can be, and reaching their full potential.”

With two ice sheets, the Mammoth will have plenty of space to practice and the flexibility to bounce back and forth without waiting for an ice resurfacing. There’s more room for practices when the team holds annual events like training camp and development camp. Lastly, the Mammoth can separate into groups based on position and have a full ice sheet at their disposal. Utah has the space and resources to take practices to the next level while increasing efficiency with two ice sheets.

That’s just the beginning of this space. The team-only training and recovery areas have a sleek, industry-look that blend function and style seamlessly.

No detail has been spared with the training and recovery areas. The 8,802-square-foot dry gym has a turf for speed and agility development, robotic resistance systems that adjusts the weight load and gives performance metrics, and squat racks with cameras to track movement and provide biomechanical analysis. The medical wing has everything - treatment rooms, aquatic therapy facilities, a recovery suite, sauna, and steam room. Players will have multiple ways to stay healthy and recover from the grind of a full NHL season.

There are 40 dedicated player-focused spaces throughout the facility. As much as this space is a place to train, recover, and improve, the new facility also creates spaces for the team to spend time together. Areas like the meal room allow management, coaches, players, and staff to come together for a meal. The players’ lounge is a space for the team to hang out, bond, and develop the strong brotherhood needed to be successful on the ice.

On Sept. 8, Utah Mammoth players had the opportunity to see their new home for the first time. It was a special moment for the players and organization to see this project come to life.

“It’s been amazing to see the excitement and the looks on (the players) faces to see this finally come to life,” Chris Armstrong shared. “We’ve certainly have been talking about it for a long time but it’s an important day. It’s another example of us stating what we’re going to build for them and then following through and unveiling that to them today.”

“The old guys, the veterans of the team, they were all in awe,” Bill Armstrong recounted. “The young guys were thinking, ‘phew, I gotta make this team, I really want to be here.’ I do think it had an impact on all of our players and that saw the facility today and it has an impact on management, coaching staff. It’s just a great facility.”

This facility also showed the commitment from the organization which, in turn, has fueled the players to work hard and deliver on the ice.

“I walked in today and right away I thought about a few months ago when we all came through here, we signed the beam, we saw all the construction and we basically saw bare bones,” Utah defenseman Sean Durzi recounted. “Now to see the progress, where we’re at, and how much has gone into this was special. It shows the commitment to us, commitment to the state of Utah and gives us everything we need to take the next step.”

“We want to bring a Stanley Cup to Utah,” Smith explained. “We want this to be a place where they want to be all the time. When they’re like ‘hey, I don’t even want to go home, because it’s so amazing here,’ this is what we want.”

As the new facility continues construction on the community spaces, this is just the start of something special for not only the organization, but also for the community. As hockey grows in Utah, there’s a new home to support the sport in Sandy.