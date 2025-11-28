Utah Starts Road Trip in Dallas

The Mammoth kick off a six-game road trip against the Stars

By Catherine Bogart
THE DETAILS

WHO: Utah (12-9-3) at Dallas (15-5-4)

WHEN: Nov. 28. 2025 – 6:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: American Airlines Center

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back after the Mammoth’s morning skate at 10:30 a.m. MT.

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah starts a season-long, six game road trip against Dallas on Friday. It’s also the first half of a back-to-back for the team. Currently, the Mammoth are fourth in the Central Division.
  • The Mammoth fell 4-3 to the Montreal Canadiens in their last game.
    • Barrett Hayton scored Utah’s first 5-on-4 power play goal in a month to kick off a three-goal second period for the Mammoth. Kailer Yamamoto and Michael Carcone also scored in the middle frame with all goals separated by 4:09.
    • The Canadiens’ scored twice in the third period to secure the win. Nick Suzuki (2), Zack Bolduc, and Ivan Demidov all scored for Montreal.
  • The Mammoth continue to limit their opponents to the fewest shots per game and are averaging 24.1 shots against. After scoring four goals against the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 24, Logan Cooley is tied for the 12th most goals in the NHL. Utah’s penalty kill continues to be in the top half of the league (81.8%, 11th) and has killed off 30 of their last 33 straight penalties.
  • Cooley leads the Mammoth with 13 goals and is tied with Nick Schmaltz for the team-lead in points (22). Clayton Keller and Mikhail Sergachev are tied for the team-lead with 13 assists.
  • Karel Vejmelka has a 10-6-2 record through 18 games played. He has a 2.84 goals against average and a .886 save percentage. Vítek Vaněček makes up the other half of Utah’s goaltending tandem. He has a 2-3-1 record, a 2.85 goals against average, and a .873 save percentage.
  • Friday is the first of six-straight on the road for the Mammoth. Utah will face the St. Louis Blues on Saturday to wrap up the first of two back-to-backs on this road trip.

Dallas

  • Dallas enters Friday’s game with two-straight wins and points in four-straight. The Stars are second in the Central Division.
  • In their last game, the Stars secured a 3-2 win over the Seattle Kraken.
    • After trading goals in the first period with Roope Hintz scoring for Dallas, the Stars took a 2-1 lead in the second with Esa Lindell’s goal. Seattle scored 18 seconds into the third period to tie the game; however, Vladislav Kolyachonok’s goal with 5:44 remaining in regulation won the game for Dallas.
  • The Stars have the second-best power play in the NHL and have scored on 31.3% of their opportunities. The team is averaging the fifth-most goals per game (3.38) while allowing the eighth-fewest (2.71). Dallas is a top faceoff team (5th - 53.1%) with Hintz leading the way for Dallas. Hintz is ninth in the league in faceoff wins (58.2%).
  • Jason Robertson’s 14 goals and 31 points lead the Stars while Mikko Rantanen’s 18 assists are a team-high. Robertson and Miro Heiskanen are tied for the second most assists on the team (17) while Rantanen is third in goals (10) and second in points (28).
  • Jake Oettinger is Dallas’ starting goaltender. Through 16 games, he has a 10-4-2 record, a 2.74 goals against average, and a .900 save percentage. Casey DeSmith makes up the other half of the tandem. Through eight games, he has a 5-1-2 record, a 2.20 goals against average, and a .919 save percentage.
  • Friday is the first of two straight at home for the Stars. Dallas will host the Ottawa Senators on Sunday before heading east for two game road trip.

By the Numbers

  • Cooley has six points (4G, 2A) in his last six periods of hockey. He had an assist in Utah’s most recent game against the Canadiens.
  • The Mammoth are tied for the fifth-most comeback games this season (7).
  • Dallas has the third-most third period goals this season (33). The Stars are tied for the third-best third period goal differential (+8).
  • The Stars d-core has the fourth-most points in the NHL (58) and is tied for fourth-most assists (47).

Against Dallas This Season

  • This is the first of four games between the Mammoth and the Stars this season and the first of two in Dallas.

Season Series

  • Nov. 28: UTA at DAL
  • Jan. 15: UTA vs DAL
  • Jan. 31: UTA vs DAL
  • Mar. 16: UTA at DAL

Upcoming Schedule

  • Nov. 29: UTA at STL
  • Dec. 1: UTA at SJS
  • Dec. 3: UTA at ANA

