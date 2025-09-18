Our Favorite Things in the New Practice Facility

5. Locker Room

Last, but certainly not least, the practice facility locker room. With plenty of space, updated stalls, and a functional but stylish design, the training facility locker room is an incredible space. This is one of the most used spaces in the facility as players will be in there preparing for practice, cooling down after hitting the ice, and meeting with the media following any on-ice sessions.

To ensure everyone feels at home, the facility has a secondary 26-stall locker room adjacent to the main locker room, so all rostered players have a stall in the new facility. This will help with full-team events and training camp.