The Utah Mammoth’s brand-new practice and training facility is open for training camp! The 13-month project brought to life a state-of-the-art facility that blends function, technology, and design. Here’s five of our favorite things in the Mammoth’s new home!
Our Favorite Things in the New Practice Facility
Take a look inside the new practice and training facility
1. Mammoth Turf
The gym alone is 8,802-square-feet and has over 40 yards of turf! The players will use the turf to develop speed and agility. Surrounding the Mammoth turf is a full gym set up that the players will use to stay strong throughout the season. Some of the machines have extra technology with them like the squat racks which use cameras for biomechanical analysis and movement tracking.
2. Therapy Pool
An 82-game season is a grind, especially in an Olympic year like this season. Luckily for the Mammoth, the facility has plenty of ways for the players to recover, stay fresh, and bounce back from injury. One way is through the 22-foot therapy pool. With underwater treadmills and resistance systems to help with lower-body recovery, the therapy pool will be a great resource during this condensed season.
3. The Details
Speaking of details, the entire space has some pretty cool branding throughout. The team embraced its colorway of Rock Black, Mountain Blue, and Salt White throughout the facility and brought the identity to life throughout the space. In addition to the entire area being state-of-the-art, it feels like a second home for players and staff.
4. Player Lounge
It wouldn’t be a training and practice facility without a players lounge, and this one is the ultimate set up. From a long meal table for breakfast and lunch, to plenty of couches and TVs to watch football after a weekend practice, this is the ultimate hang-out spot. This is one of the many spaces players can spend time together away from the ice and grow a strong brotherhood.
5. Locker Room
Last, but certainly not least, the practice facility locker room. With plenty of space, updated stalls, and a functional but stylish design, the training facility locker room is an incredible space. This is one of the most used spaces in the facility as players will be in there preparing for practice, cooling down after hitting the ice, and meeting with the media following any on-ice sessions.
To ensure everyone feels at home, the facility has a secondary 26-stall locker room adjacent to the main locker room, so all rostered players have a stall in the new facility. This will help with full-team events and training camp.