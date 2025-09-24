First-Ever Utah Mammoth Jerseys Available to Fans Beginning October 2

Today, the Utah Mammoth announced their first official jerseys featuring the new brand identity will be available for purchase on Oct. 2, prior to the team’s first preseason game at Delta Center at 7 P.M. against the Los Angeles Kings. Fans will be able to choose between 2025-26 Utah Mammoth home and away jerseys in an array of adult sizes, starting at 11 A.M. MT exclusively at the Team Store inside Delta Center and online at MammothTeamStore.com and NHLShop.com.

“We are thrilled that the first Utah Mammoth jerseys will be available on the same day that our team is reunited with our fans at Delta Center,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations at the Utah Mammoth. “From day one, Utah has deeply embraced this team and helped us select our permanent identity as the Utah Mammoth. We can’t wait to see their pride, passion, and energy return, as well as a mountain of Mammoth jerseys in the stands, this season.”

The uniform designs were first revealed when Smith Entertainment Group announced the Utah Mammoth as the identity of Utah’s NHL franchise in May 2025. The black home jersey is anchored by the primary Mountain Mammoth logo on the chest and Utah Badge on the shoulders, while the white away jersey features an updated UTAH stairstep design with the Mountain Mammoth logo on the shoulders. Both jerseys will have “Est. 2024” stitched into the collar as a tribute to the arrival of Utah’s NHL team.

On Thursday, Oct. 2, fans will have access to the Mammoth’s home and away jerseys in two signature styles from Fanatics, with player and custom jerseys available. The Premium style features a lighter, more comfortable fit, while incorporating the same visual details seen on the jerseys the players wear on the ice. Fanatics’ Breakaway style features a more tailored look with a soft and breathable fabric.

The exclusive on-sale date marks the first of multiple planned drops, with additional adult and youth sizing becoming available in the coming weeks and extending into 2026. Additional retailers may begin selling Mammoth jerseys on Oct. 7.

The Team Store inside Delta Center is open Monday-Saturday from 11 A.M. to 6 P.M. MT. On game days, the store closes at 3 P.M. and reopens to event ticket holders at 5:30 P.M.