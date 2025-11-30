Utah Falls in St. Louis, 1-0

The Blues held a moment of silence in support of Clayton Keller and his family

GameStory 11.29.25
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

ST. LOUIS – Despite pushing until the final seconds, the Utah Mammoth fell to the St. Louis Blues, 1-0.

“Not the result we wanted,” head coach André Tourigny said following the game. “I think we had a slow start. I think we got back better after, but still too many individual mistakes. We (shot) ourselves in the foot with changes, and on turnovers. We played structured hockey, we do a lot of good stuff, but we need to get over the hump and find a way to win games.”

Tonight’s game was back in Captain Clayton Keller’s hometown of St. Louis. Keller grew up going to games at Enterprise Center with his dad, grandfather, and other family members. To show support for Keller and his family, the Blues held a moment of silence before the game.

Keller spoke to the media after the game and expressed his gratitude for everyone’s support.

“First off, teammates, coaching staff, management, have been unbelievable towards me, my family,” Keller shared. “Big thanks to the Blues for everything they did tonight. They didn’t have to do that. Lots of memories at this rink. Growing up, coming to games here, sitting on my dad’s lap, my grandpa’s lap. Just admiring those players and wanting to be out there. It was definitely a tough couple of days, but I couldn’t have done it without my family, my teammates. They had my back always. I care for them more than anything.”

“That’s amazing,” Tourigny said of the tribute. “That’s what’s unbelievable about hockey. It’s unbelievable people in that game, I think it’s coming from the right place, coming from the heart. We appreciate it a lot.”

Post-Game Video

PLAYER INTERVIEW: Keller
COACH INTERVIEW: André Tourigny

Dylan Holloway had the lone goal in tonight’s game. The Blues forward scored with 1:50 left in the second period. Neither team was able to score in the final frame.

“I think we worked, but our execution was not good enough,” Tourigny shared. “We need to connect more plays together … we need to dig deep and find a way to have more swagger with the puck and make more plays. I think we don’t generate enough volume. We did last game and the game before, but today it was not enough volume at the net and not enough traffic at the net.”

Utah forward Logan Cooley was injured six minutes into the third period. He did not return to the game. Tourigny had no update on Cooley post-game.

The Mammoth’s six-game road trip continues on. Utah will travel to San Jose to face the Sharks on Monday.

Upcoming Schedule

  • Dec. 1: UTA at SJS
  • Dec. 3: UTA at ANA
  • Dec. 5: UTA at VAN

