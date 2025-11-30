Utah Falls in St. Louis, 1-0

ST. LOUIS – Despite pushing until the final seconds, the Utah Mammoth fell to the St. Louis Blues, 1-0.

“Not the result we wanted,” head coach André Tourigny said following the game. “I think we had a slow start. I think we got back better after, but still too many individual mistakes. We (shot) ourselves in the foot with changes, and on turnovers. We played structured hockey, we do a lot of good stuff, but we need to get over the hump and find a way to win games.”

Tonight’s game was back in Captain Clayton Keller’s hometown of St. Louis. Keller grew up going to games at Enterprise Center with his dad, grandfather, and other family members. To show support for Keller and his family, the Blues held a moment of silence before the game.