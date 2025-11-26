Utah Wraps Homestand with Game Against Montreal

The Mammoth host the Canadiens in the final of four-straight at Delta Center

GamePreview 11.26.25
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Utah (12-8-3) vs Montreal (11-7-3)

WHEN: Nov. 26, 2025 – 7:30 p.m. MT

WHERE: Delta Center

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back after the Mammoth’s morning skate at 10:30 a.m. MT.

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah enters the final game of their homestand with two straight wins. The Mammoth are 7-2-1 on home ice this season and have points in six of their last seven games.
  • Logan Cooley’s four-goal performance led the Mammoth to a 5-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights Monday night.
    • Dylan Guenther opened the scoring with 5:06 left in the opening frame, and 1:17 later, Cooley scored his first of the night. Guenther, Cooley, and defenseman Nate Schmidt all factored into the first two goals.
    • Vegas pushed back in the second period; however, Cooley took over in the third. He scored three more times in the final frame. One of Cooley’s empty net goals was shorthanded while Vegas had a 6-on-4 advantage.
    • Karel Vejmelka was key with timely saves, and stopped 33 of the 34 shots he faced. Utah’s starting goaltender has 10 wins this season.
  • Cooley leads the Mammoth with 13 goals and is second on the team with 21 points. Nick Schmaltz, Mikhail Sergachev, and Clayton Keller 12 assists are tied for the team-lead. Schmaltz’s 22 points are a team-high.
  • Vejmelka has played 17 games this season and has a 10-5-2 record. Utah’s netminder has a 2.76 goals against average and a .891 save percentage. Vítek Vaněček has a 2-3-1 record through his six games. He has a 2.85 goals against average and a .873 save percentage.
  • Wednesday is the final game of a four-game homestand. The Mammoth hit the road for a six-game road trip which starts in Dallas on Friday.

Montreal

  • After a few days off to start the week, Montreal kicks off a three-game road trip against the Mammoth. The Canadiens are 5-2-2 on the road this season but are 1-3-1 in their last five games.
  • The Canadiens snapped a five-game losing skid with a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.
    • Noah Dobson and Josh Anderson each scored twice in the win, while Lane Hutson also scored in the win. Jakub Dobes stopped 24 of the 26 shots he faced and ended the night with a .923 save percentage.
  • Cole Caufield leads Montreal with 13 goals and is second on the team with 22 points. Nick Suzuki’s 18 assists are a team-high, as are his 23 points. The Canadiens have nine players with 10 or more points through the first 21 games of the year, and 13 players with two or more goals through that span.
  • Goaltenders Sam Montembeault and Jakub Dobes have split games evenly this season. Montembeault has started 11 games and played in 12. He has a 4-5-1 record, a 3.71 goals against average, and a .852 save percentage. Dobes has started 10 games and played in 11. He has a 7-2-2 record with a 2.88 goals against average and a .895 save percentage.
  • After Wednesday’s game against the Mammoth, the Canadiens have a back-to-back against the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche over the holiday weekend.

By the Numbers

  • Logan Cooley’s four goals in a single game set franchise history on Monday. He also became the first player in the NHL to notch four tallies in a game this season.
  • The Mammoth’s penalty kill success continues. Utah’s PK is sixth in the NHL (84.1%) and has killed off 29 straight penalties, in regulation.
  • Cooley and Montreal’s Cole Caufield each have 13 goals this season and are tied for the sixth-most goals in the NHL (as of Tuesday).
  • Montreal’s defensemen get involved in the team’s offense. The Canadiens blueline has contributed 12 goals (9th in NHL) and 49 assists (2nd) for 61 total points (3rd).
  • In addition to their defensive core’s contributions, the Canadiens are averaging the fourth-most goals for per game in the NHL (3.43).

Against Montreal This Season

  • This is the second and final game between the Mammoth and Canadiens this season, and the first at Delta Center.
  • Utah lost the first matchup, 6-2, in Montreal. Kailer Yamamoto and Lawson Crouse had the Mammoth’s goals in the loss.

Season Series

  • Nov. 8: UTA at MTL – Game Recap
  • Nov. 26: UTA vs MTL

Upcoming Schedule

  • Nov. 28: UTA at DAL
  • Nov. 29: UTA at STL
  • Dec. 1: UTA at SJS

Recent Mammoth News

WRITTEN
VIDEO
SOCIAL

News Feed

Cooley’s Four Goals Lead Utah to Win over Vegas

The Week Ahead: Nov 24-30

Mammoth Host Golden Knights for Monday Matchup

Utah Bounces Back with 3-2 Win over New York Rangers

Utah Hosts New York Saturday Night

Utah Falls to Vegas, 4-1

Utah Opens Homestand Against Vegas

Mammoth Players Make Memories with their Moms

Utah Earns Hard Fought Point Against San Jose

Utah Mammoth Host Women’s Hockey Advancement Committee Meetings

Utah Wraps Back-to-Back in San Jose

Utah Falls to Anaheim in Overtime, 3-2

The Week Ahead: Nov 17-23

Utah’s Moms Trip Starts in Anaheim

Utah Falls in Overtime to the New York Islanders

‘It’s So Surreal, It Feels like a Dream’ 

Utah Wraps Homestand Against New York Islanders

Strong Third Period Secures Win for Utah Over Buffalo