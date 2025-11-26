Mammoth’s Hospital Visit Supports the Community

On Nov. 25, Taylyn Healey turned 12; however, her birthday wasn’t what she expected. Instead of celebrating with family and friends, Taylyn was in the hospital.

“She started out having a really hard day because she’s in the hospital,” Taylyn’s mom, Amy Healey, explained. “Can’t do her plans, we don’t have a big, fancy cake or presents and things like that.”

Things turned around Tuesday afternoon when Taylyn had the opportunity to spend time with members of the Utah Mammoth. As part of the organization’s hospital visits, players, staff, and Tusky, visited Intermountain Health Primary Children’s Hospital to support their community. The energy around the hospital was palpable with plenty of smiles throughout the building.

“Being able to do this and seeing her lighten up is incredible,” Healy reflected. “It’s taking her mind off of the fact that she’s in the hospital, so it’s just been so cool.”

Taylyn showed Mammoth Alternate Captain Alexander Kerfoot how to make slime and chatted with the forward throughout the visit. The experience of spending time with these players will have a lasting impact for Taylyn and the others who participated.

“I love seeing (Kerfoot) interact with her and just treat her like a normal person,” Healey said of Kerfoot. “I think that’s my biggest thing. There’s so many kids and even adults who have treated her differently because of her disability and she just have said, ‘I just want to feel like a normal person.’ Seeing him act like nothing’s wrong, and he’s just interacting with her, makes me tear up. So cool, it’s incredible.”

Taylyn is one of the many Utahns impacted by Tuesday’s visit. For the Mammoth, this was an opportunity to do their part in supporting those who cheer them on every day.

“It’s super important,” Captain Clayton Keller said of the hospital visits. “This is definitely our favorite event to do throughout the year. A lot of what they’re going through is more important than anything that we’re going through. Any way that we can give back, and meet new faces, and try to put a smile on their faces, it’s the best feeling and that’s why we all love this event.”

“It means a lot,” Alternate Captain Mikhail Sergachev shared. “If we can be clowns for today and entertain kids and their parents, I’m all for it. We’re happy to be there.”

From stopping by rooms on multiple levels of the hospital, to making friendship bracelets with patients and their families, there was plenty of cheer around the hospital on Tuesday afternoon. There was even some singing as the entire team made sure to sing happy birthday to Taylyn. From ordinary to extraordinary, this year’s Mammoth hospital visit filled a Tuesday afternoon with hope, joy, and support.