Mammoth Wrap Season Series against the Sharks in San Jose

Monday is the third and final game for the season series and Utah has a 1-0-1 record so far

GamePreviewWEB 12.1.25
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Utah (12-11-3) at San Jose (12-11-3)

WHEN: Dec. 1, 2025 – 8:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: SAP Center at San Jose

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back following the Mammoth's morning skate at 11:30 a.m. PT.

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah enters Monday’s game with a 12-11-3 record. The Mammoth are on a three-game skid and are 3-4-3 in their last 10 games.
  • The Mammoth’s most recent game was a 1-0 loss to the San Jose Sharks.
    • On the second half of a back-to-back, Utah was shutout for the first time this season. Karel Vejmelka stopped 18 of the 19 shots he faced. In addition to going 2-for-2 on the penalty kill and won 54.3% of faceoffs in the game.
  • Logan Cooley leads the Mammoth with 14 goals and 23 points. Clayton Keller and Mikhail Sergachev are tied for the team lead with 13 assists. Nick Schmaltz is second in goals (10), third in assists (12), and second in points (22).
  • Karel Vejmelka has a 10-7-2 record through his 19 games played. He has a 2.74 goals against average and a .889 save percentage. Vítek Vaněček has a 2-4-1 record, a 3.03 goals against average, and a .870 save percentage.
  • Monday is the third on a six-game road trip. The Mammoth will face the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday for their next game.

San Jose

  • San Jose enters Monday’s game with a 12-11-3 record. The Sharks lost their most recent game and are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.
  • The Sharks most recent game was a 4-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, on the second half of a back-to-back.
    • Will Smith scored his first of the game in the opening frame before the Golden Knights rebounded with four unanswered goals. However, Smith’s second of the night, on the power play, and William Eklund’s tally with 25 seconds left in the second period brought the game within 1. San Jose didn’t find an equalizer in the third period, and fell 4-3.
  • Macklin Celebrini’s 14 goals, 23 assists, and 37 points are all team-highs. Smith’s 10 goals and 24 points are second on the team. The forward is tied with Dmitry Orlov for the second-most assists with 14.
  • Yaroslav Askarov has played 16 games and has a 9-6-1 record. He also has a 2.96 goals against average and a .910 save percentage. Alex Nedeljkovic has a 3-5-2 record through 11 games. He has a 3.12 goals against average and a .897 save percentage.
  • Monday is the first of two-straight at home. The Sharks will host the Washington Capitals on Wednesday before heading out for a five-game road trip.

By the Numbers

  • Utah has earned points in six of their last 10 games (11/12-11/29; 3-4-3) (per Mammoth PR).
  • The Mammoth have played the fourth-most road games in the NHL heading into the week (15) (per Mammoth PR).
  • Mammoth defensemen have at least one point on 27 of Utah’s last 38 goals (per Mammoth PR).
  • Throughout November, San Jose killed off 50 of their 54 penalties and had a 92.6% success rate on the PK (per Sharks PR).
  • Sharks goaltender Yaroslav Askarov was tied for the league lead in wins (8), third in the NHL in save percentage (.947; min. 3 GP), and sixth in goals against average (1.88; 4 or more starts) for the month of November (per Sharks PR).

Against St. Louis This Season

  • This is the third and final game between the Mammoth and the Sharks this season. It’s also the second straight in San Jose. Utah has a 1-0-1 record through the first two.

Season Series

Upcoming Schedule

  • Dec. 3: UTA at ANA
  • Dec. 5: UTA at VAN
  • Dec. 6: UTA at CGY

