Utah Mammoth Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster

Utah has 66 total players at camp including 37 forwards, 21 defensemen, and eight goaltenders

1920x1080
By Utah Mammoth PR 
@UtahMammoth_PR

Today, the Utah Mammoth announced the roster for their 2025 Training Camp, with the first practice scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 18 at 9:45 A.M. at the Utah Mammoth practice and training facility in Sandy.

Utah’s training camp roster features 66 total players, including 37 forwards, 21 defensemen and eight goaltenders. The team will skate in two groups, and the players skating in each group will be announced Thursday, before the opening on-ice session.

This year’s training camp roster also includes 23 players who participated in the Mammoth’s rookie camp. The team’s complete training camp roster is attached.

The Mammoth previously announced their training camp schedule, which is also attached. On-ice sessions will run from Thursday, Sept. 18 to Saturday, Oct. 4, with media availability following each session throughout training camp.

Forwards
DefensemenGoalies

News Feed

Lamoureux’s Summer Work Shows at Rookie Camp

Rookie Camp Brings New Era of Utah Mammoth Hockey

The Mammoth are Ready for Rookie Showcase

Lutz Looking to Build After Growing Season

Year in Review: Clayton Keller

Get to Know: Scott Perunovich

Utah Mammoth Announce Filevine as Official Helmet Partner

Year in Review: Lawson Crouse

Year in Review: Jack McBain

Get to Know: Reko Alanko

Year in Review: Karel Vejmelka

Utah Mammoth Announce 2025 Rookie Camp Roster, Schedule

Year in Review: Logan Cooley

Utah Mammoth to Host Open-to-the-Public Fundraiser at Topgolf to Benefit SEG Foundation

Vaněček Eager to Bring Wins to Utah

Peterka Shines at NHL European Media Day

Get to Know: Ludvig Johnson

Utah Mammoth Announce Broadcast Schedule for 2025-26 NHL Season