Utah Mammoth Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster

Today, the Utah Mammoth announced the roster for their 2025 Training Camp, with the first practice scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 18 at 9:45 A.M. at the Utah Mammoth practice and training facility in Sandy.

Utah’s training camp roster features 66 total players, including 37 forwards, 21 defensemen and eight goaltenders. The team will skate in two groups, and the players skating in each group will be announced Thursday, before the opening on-ice session.

This year’s training camp roster also includes 23 players who participated in the Mammoth’s rookie camp. The team’s complete training camp roster is attached.

The Mammoth previously announced their training camp schedule, which is also attached. On-ice sessions will run from Thursday, Sept. 18 to Saturday, Oct. 4, with media availability following each session throughout training camp.