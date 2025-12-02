Utah Falls to San Jose, 6-3

Crouse scored twice, including once shorthanded, while Peterka added his tenth tally of the year

GameStory 12.1.25
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

SAN JOSE – The Utah Mammoth fell to the San Jose Sharks, 6-3, Monday night. Lawson Crouse scored twice while JJ Peterka added one for the Mammoth in the loss.

“Very disappointed about our effort,” head coach André Tourigny said following the game. “Our execution right now as a team is not really good. We understand that … we need to be stronger than that mentally and we need to work way harder than that. Win more loose puck battles and everything. That is on all of us. It’s on us as (coaches) to make sure the team is ready to work first. That’s the number one thing. I fell on that today.”

"It comes down to winning battles,” Crouse also shared. “I think that's what we need to get two (points)."

Crouse’s fifth goal of the season showed the strong chemistry between him and linemate Michael Carcone. After Carcone gained possession in the neutral zone, the forward used his speed to drive to the net before he turned and set up Crouse with the perfect feed. With the quick pass, Crouse had an empty net in front of him.

“Unbelievable,” Tourigny said of the effort from the Jack McBain line. “Those three guys together, they’re the heart and soul every night. They work, they get inside, they’re tough, they compete. They’re the heart and soul of our team right now.”

Peterka's 10th tally of the year was off a sharp angle shot. Credit to Nate Schmidt who won his battle and quickly passed to Peterka on the far side. This move gave Peterka time and space to drive in and score. Peterka is the third player on the Mammoth to reach 10 goals this season.

Crouse scored his second of the night, and sixth of the season, shorthanded in a give-and-go with Mikhail Sergachev. His tally showed Utah’s push back in the third period and was the second shorthanded goal this season. Crouse has scored six shorthanded goals in his NHL career and tonight’s was his first in the last four seasons (last: 3/14/22 at OTT, with Arizona). His two goals tonight mark his first multi-goal performance in 2025-26 and his second with Utah (also 1/2/25 at CGY: 2g) (per Mammoth PR).

Utah used both goaltenders in tonight’s game. After San Jose’s third goal in the opening frame, Utah pulled Karel Vejmelka. He finished his night with six saves on nine shots. Vítek Vaněček entered the game in relief and stopped 18 of the 21 shots he faced.

Tyler Toffoli (2), Will Smith (2), Pavol Regenda (PPG), and Adam Gaudette scored for the Sharks. Yaroslav Askarov stopped 31 of the 34 shots he faced. Utah is 12-12-3 with the loss. The Mammoth continue their season-long, six-game road trip in Anaheim with a Wednesday night game against the Ducks.

Additional Notes from Tonight:

  • With his assist on Lawson Crouse's fifth goal of the season, Michael Carcone has found the scoresheet in three of the last four games (11/26-12/1: 1g, 2a) (per Mammoth PR).
  • Crouse has now scored 10 goals in 30 career games against the Sharks, his most against any NHL opponent (per Mammoth PR).
  • JJ Peterka's six goals over the past 11 games (11/12-12/1) are now tied for the team lead, while Nate Schmidt's seven assists over that span are a team high. Half of Peterka's six goals have come at SAP Center, as he also lit the lamp twice in the third period at SJS on 11/18 (per Mammoth PR).

Upcoming Schedule:

  • Dec. 3: UTA at ANA
  • Dec. 5: UTA at VAN
  • Dec. 6: UTA at CGY

Recent Mammoth News

WRITTEN
VIDEO
SEG FOUNDATION: All In On Utah
SOCIAL

News Feed

The Week Ahead: Dec. 1-7

Mammoth Wrap Season Series against the Sharks in San Jose

Utah Falls in St. Louis, 1-0

Holloway's lone goal lifts Blues past Mammoth

Utah Continues Back-to-Back in St. Louis

Utah Rallies Behind Keller in Dallas

Utah Starts Road Trip in Dallas

Utah Falls to Montreal, 4-3

Mammoth’s Hospital Visit Supports the Community

Utah Wraps Homestand with Game Against Montreal

Cooley’s Four Goals Lead Utah to Win over Vegas

The Week Ahead: Nov 24-30

Mammoth Host Golden Knights for Monday Matchup

Utah Bounces Back with 3-2 Win over New York Rangers

Utah Hosts New York Saturday Night

Utah Falls to Vegas, 4-1

Utah Opens Homestand Against Vegas

Mammoth Players Make Memories with their Moms