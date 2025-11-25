Cooley’s Four Goals Lead Utah to Win over Vegas

The forward becomes the first player in franchise history to score four goals in a game

GameStory 11.24
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

SALT LAKE CITY – Logan Cooley’s four game performance lifted the Utah Mammoth to a 5-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Dylan Guenther also scored in the win, while Karel Vejmelka made timely saves through all three periods to help the Mammoth secure the win.

It’s impossible to ignore Cooley’s performance in tonight’s game. His four-game outing put his name in multiple record books. Cooley is the first player in franchise history to score four goals in a game, and the first player in the NHL to achieve this feat this season. The Utah forward became the seventh player, age 21 or younger, in the past 25 years to score four goals in a game, following Patrik Laine, Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Sam Bennett, Tyler Seguin, and Tomas Hertl (per NHL PR).

“Less is more,” head coach André Tourigny said of Cooley’s success. “He didn’t complicate his game. He didn’t try to get on the play of the week; he will be on the play of the week because he scored four. But it was speed, simple, (he found) space behind, and when he does that, he’s special.”

Post-Game Video

PLAYER INTERVIEWS: Cooley | Vejmelka
COACH INTERVIEW: André Tourigny
HIGHLIGHTS: Utah 5, Vegas 1

After only scoring one goal over 11 games in November, Cooley got back on the scoresheet by using his skill, speed, and drive throughout the game. The forward relied on his teammates, family, and experience to stay mentally sharp through the month.

“Yeah, I think it's a long season,” Cooley reflected. “I think the big thing is consistency, and that's something that for me, personally, I'm always trying to work on. Like you said, it wasn't the easiest path to tonight, but I think just finding a way to stay with it. It’s a grind of a season, mentally, physically, but I think just leaning on guys that have experience, family, little things like that, get you out of it. And, I was fortunate to have kind of a big game tonight.”

You couldn’t wipe the smile off Cooley’s face after his third or fourth goals, or in the locker room after the win. His four-goal performance was heavily celebrated by his teammates, and Cooley reflected on the support.

“It's awesome. Any time you do that, it’s special. Just to see how excited the guys were for me too, you get a cool feeling when you get the support of your teammates. I just think in general; we have such a tight group. Guys really care about each other and want everyone on the team to have success. So, it's awesome.”

In addition to Cooley, goaltender Karel Vejmelka’s performance was key in the win. Utah’s netminder made 33 saves on 34 shots and was strong on the penalty kill. Vejmelka stopped all eight shots he faced shorthanded as the Mammoth held the sixth-best power play from scoring on any of their three opportunities.

“I think we had a really good pre-scout before the game,” Vejmelka explained of the penalty kill’s success. “Our coaching staff did a really good job and it’s really helpful for everybody … We did a good job, and we played simple, so it was a big key for us.”

In addition to his saves shorthanded, Vejmelka maintained a calm demeanor through Vegas’ push backs. Following the win, Vejmelka discussed how he kept his composure throughout the game.

“It’s all about focus,” Vejmelka reflected. “Be sharp, be ready for another shift, another moment, be ready for another scoring chance. Give us the chance to win and actually, my teammates helped me a lot tonight, so it’s a big team win.”

Paired with individual success, the Mammoth had a strong team game. Utah is focused on the process, riding momentum waves, and staying even keeled during tough moments.

“I think it was a good bounce back after the game against Vegas, where we were obviously not happy about,” Tourigny explained postgame. “The way we competed tonight, the way we battled in front of the net, our net, their net, the speed we generated off the rush. They’re not easy to play against … we did a good job.”

“The way we handled the lead too, I think that’s a big thing,” Cooley explained on the team’s improvements. “In the past, we’ve been up and get comfortable and teams start to bury us. I think the game against the Rangers, (and) tonight, that’s how we know how to play. When we’re doing that, you see the results we get. For us, it’s about staying consistent with this process and not changing anything. There’s still stuff to clean up, but overall, really happy with our performance the past two (games).”

The Mammoth improved to 7-2-1 at Delta Center this season and 12-8-3 overall. Utah has one final game in this four-game homestand before heading out on the road for a six-game trip.

Additional Notes from Tonight

  • Through 13 games, Utah has killed off 29 straight penalties in regulation, and have gone 29-for-30 over that span. The Mammoth’s 96.7% success rate is best in the NHL. With Logan Cooley adding a shorthanded goal in the third period, Utah’s penalty kill has also matched its total goals against over that stretch (per Mammoth PR).
  • Nate Schmidt registered two assists in the first period tonight, and he has now posted a career-long, five-game point streak (1G, 5A) (per Mammoth PR).
  • Six of Dylan Guenther’s nine goals have now given Utah the lead, while another two have been game-tying goals (per Mammoth PR).

Upcoming Schedule

  • Nov. 26: UTA vs MTL
  • Nov. 28: UTA at DAL
  • Nov. 29: UTA at STL

Recent Mammoth News

WRITTEN
VIDEO
SEG FOUNDATION: All In On Utah
SOCIAL

News Feed

The Week Ahead: Nov 24-30

Mammoth Host Golden Knights for Monday Matchup

Utah Bounces Back with 3-2 Win over New York Rangers

Utah Hosts New York Saturday Night

Utah Falls to Vegas, 4-1

Utah Opens Homestand Against Vegas

Mammoth Players Make Memories with their Moms

Utah Earns Hard Fought Point Against San Jose

Utah Mammoth Host Women’s Hockey Advancement Committee Meetings

Utah Wraps Back-to-Back in San Jose

Utah Falls to Anaheim in Overtime, 3-2

The Week Ahead: Nov 17-23

Utah’s Moms Trip Starts in Anaheim

Utah Falls in Overtime to the New York Islanders

‘It’s So Surreal, It Feels like a Dream’ 

Utah Wraps Homestand Against New York Islanders

Strong Third Period Secures Win for Utah Over Buffalo

Utah Hosts Buffalo in Return to Delta Center