Utah Continues Back-to-Back in St. Louis

The Mammoth look to secure two points in a Saturday night showdown

By Catherine Bogart
THE DETAILS

WHO: Utah (12-10-3) at St. Louis (8-10-7)

WHEN: Nov. 29, 2025 – 6:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Enterprise Center

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back after head coach André Tourigny’s media availability Saturday at 12 noon CT.

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah enters Saturday’s game on the second half of a back-to-back. The Mammoth are 12-10-3 this season. Currently, Utah is fourth in the Central Division with 27 points.
  • The Mammoth fell 4-3 to the Dallas Stars in their most recent game.
    • It was a hard-fought game and the team rallied behind their captain, Clayton Keller, who lost his father Bryan the night before.
    • Logan Cooley, Kevin Rooney, and Jack McBain all scored for the Mammoth in the loss.
    • Goaltender Vítek Vaněček stopped 24 of the 28 shots he faced in the loss.
  • Cooley’s 14 goals and 23 points are team-highs, while Keller and Mikhail Sergachev are tied for the team-lead in assists (13). Nick Schmaltz is second in goals (10), tied for third in assists (12), and is second in points (22).
  • With Vaněček playing in Friday’s game, the Mammoth could turn to starting goaltender Karel Vejmelka in Saturday’s contest. Vejmelka has a 10-6-2 record through his 18 games. He has a 2.84 goals against average and a .886 save percentage.
  • Saturday is the second of six-straight on the road for the Mammoth. Following Saturday’s game, the team heads to San Jose to face the Sharks on Monday.

Blues

  • St. Louis enters Saturday’s game on the second half of a back-to-back. The Blues are 7-10-7 this season; however, they have points in two straight games. Currently, St. Louis is seventh in the Central Division with 23 points.
  • The Blues bounced back with a 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators in their most recent game Friday afternoon.
    • Both teams traded goals throughout; however, Matthew Kessel’s goal 9:19 into the third period would be the eventual game winner. Oskar Sundqvist, Jordan Kyrou, and Pavel Buchnevich also scored for the Blues in the win.
  • Jordan Kyrou’s seven goals lead the Blues while Robert Thomas’ 11 assists and 15 points are team-highs. Kyrou’s 14 points are second the team.
  • Jordan Binnington played for the Blues in Friday’s win. As a result, St. Louis may play Joel Hofer against the Mammoth Saturday. Hofer has played in 11 games and started 10 of those contests. He has a 2-5-2 record, a 3.82 goals against average, and a .869 save percentage.
  • Saturday is the second of three-straight at home for St. Louis. The Blues will end their homestand with a game against the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.

By the Numbers

  • With his 33rd career NHL goal, Kevin Rooney became the fifth Utah player to score in his team debut and first to accomplish the feat since Utah's inaugural game. Rooney has scored five goals in eight AHL games this season, including two in his most recent contest on Wednesday (per Mammoth PR).
  • Logan Cooley (1g) has now extended his current point streak (11/24-11/28: 5g, 2a in 3 GP) and road point streak (11/9-11/28: 2g, 2a in 4 GP). He has also scored Utah's three fastest game-opening goals in 2025-26, with tallies at 0:56 at MIN (10/25) and 2:21 at NSH (10/11) (per Mammoth PR).
  • St. Louis forward Robert Thomas had an assist in Friday’s game and became the second-fastest player in Blues history to reach 300 helpers (487 games) (per NHL.com).
  • Blues center Brayden Schenn has won 55.0% of his faceoffs this season which ranks him 22nd in the NHL.

Against St. Louis This Season

  • This is the second of four games between the Mammoth and the Blues this season. Saturday is the second of two in St. Louis this season.

Season Series

  • Oct. 23: UTA at STL – Game Recap
  • Nov. 29: UTA at STL
  • Jan. 9: UTA vs STL
  • Apr. 16: UTA vs STL

Upcoming Schedule

  • Dec. 1: UTA at SJS
  • Dec. 3: UTA at ANA
  • Dec, 5: UTA at VAN

