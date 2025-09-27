The Mammoth Community Golfs For a Good Cause

Utah Mammoth players had an opportunity to connect with fans at TopGolf while raising money for the SEG Foundation

TopGolfMammothEventFeature
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

Walking through the bays at TopGolf in Midvale, it was easy to feel the excitement as much as you could see it. Utah Mammoth fans, partners, stakeholders, players, and front office staff came together for a night of golf, food, and fun. To make things even more meaningful, the event raised money for the SEG Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to serving the community.

“The community is who we do it for,” Utah Mammoth President of Hockey Operations Chris Armstrong explained. “Ryan and Ashley Smith said it from the very beginning, that this was a community asset and we needed everybody in the community to be successful in this endeavor. The community responded to that call and nights like tonight are a way for us to show our appreciation and support to be able to use our platform to raise money, to give back to the community, and create programs around the game of hockey that inspire and create a passion for kids to choose the game.”

“SEG does a great job of not only raising money but awareness and distributing that throughout the whole state of Utah,” Associate Captain Lawson Crouse shared. “I’m happy to be a part of it, hopefully we can have a good time and bring in a lot of money for (the Foundation).”

Associate Captain Lawson Crouse discusses the Mammoth's fundraising event for SEG Foundation

As they always have, Utah showed up. Other Utah based businesses were at the event to help support the community and celebrate what the Mammoth have brought to the state.

“There is nothing better than being a part of something that has sparked so much hype and interest in our community,” Tammy Gallegos, Chief Strategic Engagement and Marketing Officer of America First Credit Union, explained. “Being a part of it and being able to be here with the Utah Mammoth, we are so excited and couldn’t wait to be here and be a part of this event.

“These players are so genuine, they’re so down to earth, and they’re all humble,” Gallegos continued. “It’s so awesome to be here and interact with them and to see their personality. Now when they go on the ice, you’ve got a different understanding of who they are.”

As exciting as it was for the community to engage with these players, it was just as fun for them to meet their community.

Defenseman Sean Durzi discusses the Mammoth's fundraising event for SEG Foundation

“It means so much to us,” defenseman Sean Durzi said about the community support. “What this community has done for us in welcoming and cheering us on, the highs, the lows, for us to come out to meet the people, to be a part of the community, It’s the least we can do. It’s a start. It’s a great experience, it’s a lot of fun for everyone, but it means a ton.”

“It’s special,” Crouse reflected. “Obviously looking forward to it. The fans throughout last year have been cheering us on so it’s nice to interact with them a little bit more and get to know them a little bit more.”

