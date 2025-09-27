The Mammoth Community Golfs For a Good Cause

Walking through the bays at TopGolf in Midvale, it was easy to feel the excitement as much as you could see it. Utah Mammoth fans, partners, stakeholders, players, and front office staff came together for a night of golf, food, and fun. To make things even more meaningful, the event raised money for the SEG Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to serving the community.

“The community is who we do it for,” Utah Mammoth President of Hockey Operations Chris Armstrong explained. “Ryan and Ashley Smith said it from the very beginning, that this was a community asset and we needed everybody in the community to be successful in this endeavor. The community responded to that call and nights like tonight are a way for us to show our appreciation and support to be able to use our platform to raise money, to give back to the community, and create programs around the game of hockey that inspire and create a passion for kids to choose the game.”

“SEG does a great job of not only raising money but awareness and distributing that throughout the whole state of Utah,” Associate Captain Lawson Crouse shared. “I’m happy to be a part of it, hopefully we can have a good time and bring in a lot of money for (the Foundation).”