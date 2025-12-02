SEG Foundation Invites Utahns to ‘Pay It Forward’ on December 9 | RELEASE 12.2.25

SALT LAKE CITY (December 2, 2025) – The SEG Foundation today announced the launch of its December All In On Utah activation, inviting Utahns statewide to join ‘Pay It Forward Day’ on Tuesday, Dec. 9. The day-long effort – aimed to inspire a ripple effect of generosity throughout the state – is designed to uplift individuals, families, and communities through simple acts of kindness – whether that’s opening a door, helping a neighbor, or paying for someone’s meal, every good deed makes a difference.

SEG’s Pay It Forward Efforts

Throughout the day, Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) Co-Founders Ryan and Ashley Smith, groups of Utah Jazz and Utah Mammoth players, broadcasters, mascots, and employees will be surprising Utahns by purchasing groceries, gas, meals, and other essentials. SEG will also pay it forward by covering adoption fees at the Best Friends Adoption Center in Salt Lake City for all animals adopted on Dec. 9, and SEG staff will deliver lunch to first responders and social workers and collaborate with them to assemble comfort kits that are essential to their work in the community, among other activities.

“All In On Utah celebrates Utah’s instinct to step up, help each other, and give back to our communities,” said Ashley Smith, co-founder of Smith Entertainment Group. “Utah has always been a place where generosity comes naturally, and it’s inspiring to watch our fans, players, partners, and community members join together in that spirit. We hope that Pay It Forward Day sparks moments of joy and connection across the state and that keeps spreading far beyond December 9.”

How Community Members Can Pay It Forward

Now in its second year, Pay It Forward Day is becoming a tradition for SEG and its teams, expanding this year with a statewide invitation to every Utahn to join in and make a difference. To support and amplify that effort, Governor Cox officially declared Dec. 9 as Pay It Forward Day in the state of Utah. Individuals and businesses across the state are encouraged to take part by performing their own acts of kindness and sharing them on social media for a chance to win tickets, merchandise, autographed items, and more. Participants can simply post their good deed using the hashtag #PayItForwardUtah on Instagram, Facebook, X, or LinkedIn to be entered.

Utah-Based Brands Join the Movement

To amplify the statewide impact, in addition to SEG’s direct efforts, the organization has teamed up with Utah-based brands to reach even more individuals and families. Together, these partners will implement a series of activations to create moments of unexpected joy and inspire others to pay it forward. These include, but are not limited to, America First Credit Union serving more than 200 lunches to the Lantern House in Ogden, LiveView Technologies (LVT) delivering donations to five fire stations across Utah County, and University of Utah Health spending the day with employees volunteering at the Utah Food Bank.

At its core, the SEG Foundation exists to champion the people, neighborhoods, and causes that make Utah the amazing place it is. Pay It Forward Day is an invitation to everyone – fans, families, and communities statewide – to join that mission.

Details on SEG activations, locations, and partner activations taking place on Dec. 9 will be shared in the coming days. More information can be found here.