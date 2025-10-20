Mammoth Win Third Straight at Home, Beat Boston 3-2

Utah’s top players continue to light the lamp with Cooley, Keller, and Guenther scoring in the win

By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

SALT LAKE CITY – In a tight game with multiple lead changes, the Utah Mammoth beat the Boston Bruins, 3-2. Logan Cooley, Clayton Keller, and Dylan Guenther scored in the win.

For the second straight game, Captain Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz were all over the scoresheet. After the two each combined for eight points on Friday night, both players had two points each against Boston (Keller: 1G, 1A; Schmaltz: 2A). The duo have played together for years, and their chemistry has made both Keller and Schmaltz difficult to contain. Schmaltz’s cross crease feed to Keller, which the Captain capitalized on to tie the game 2-2, was the perfect example of this.

Logan Cooley opened the scoring when he notched his second of the season. Schmaltz’s initial shot bounced over Bruins goaltender Joonas Korpisalo and bounced off of Cooley over the goal line. Schmaltz and Keller picked up assists on Cooley’s power play tally. The Mammoth have been committed to having a strong net front presence with multiple bodies down low.

The Mammoth’s third goal of the night was the result of determination and quick execution by the Cooley line. After Peterka stole the puck and won back possession, he quickly found his linemate, and Guenther’s shot soared into the back of the net.

Going into this game, Utah was prepared for a hungry opponent as Boston had dropped three straight and was looking to get back into the win column. However, as the Mammoth have done before, the team weathered the momentum swings and held on, especially during a tied game. After Keller’s goal gave the team the 3-2 lead, the Mammoth held on and defended a one-goal lead to win the game.

Utah is now 3-0-0 through their first homestand of the year and has a 4-2-0 record through the first six games of the season. The Mammoth will wrap up this four-game homestand on Tuesday night against the Colorado Avalanche.

Additional Notes from Tonight

  • Forward Nick Schmaltz is riding a three-game points streak (3G, 4A) and has points in five of the team’s first six games this season. Schmaltz leads the team with nine points (3G, 6A).
  • Goaltender Vítek Vaněček played his second game of the season. He stopped 24 of the 26 shots he faced. Sunday’s win was also Vaněček’s first win with his new team.

WRITTEN
SOCIAL
VIDEO
