‘Tusky’ Introduced as the Official Mascot of the Utah Mammoth

The Utah Mammoth today introduced their long-awaited mascot, Tusky, during a pregame reveal ahead of the team’s home opener against the Calgary Flames. Tusky made a dramatic entrance, bursting from a massive block of ice, igniting the crowd at Delta Center and marking another milestone moment for Utah’s NHL franchise.

Standing 6-feet-5-inches tall, Tusky the Mammoth connects the team’s bold brand identity with Utah’s prehistoric past. With Mountain Blue fur, Dark Blue mohawk, Salt White tusks, and a long blue trunk, Tusky embodies the strength, momentum, and earth-shaking presence of the herds that once roamed Utah more than 10,000 years ago.

“We named the Utah Mammoth mascot Tusky to lean into our team’s ‘Tusks Up’ rallying cry,” said Ryan and Ashley Smith, owners of the Utah Mammoth. “Tusky is going to be a big part of our community, creating memorable experiences in and out of the arena. Fans can expect to see Tusky everywhere – from Mammoth games and team events to community gatherings, schools, and hospitals. We are excited for fans to get to know Tusky this season.”

In addition to the signature fur and details inspired by the rugged Utah terrain, Tusky’s full look includes the Mammoth’s iconic black home jersey, a design that seamlessly blends team identity and community pride.

Fans can look forward to seeing Tusky throughout the season at home games, community events, and appearances across the state, continuing the mission of the Utah Mammoth to build traditions and experiences that unite Utah. During the 2025-26 NHL Season, fans can also connect with Tusky online by following @TuskyNHL on Instagram, X, and TikTok. for exclusive content and behind-the-scenes adventures.