200 Down and More to Go

It’s been quite the career so far for Utah Mammoth goaltender Karel Vejmelka. In his fifth NHL season, Vejmelka has reached a significant milestone, 200 career NHL games. On Oct. 11, Vejmelka achieved this benchmark and picked up a win against the Nashville Predators, the team that drafted him in the fifth round of the 2015 Draft.
“I didn’t know it’s 200 games before the game,” Vejmelka explained. “I played just for the win. It was more special after the game to realize I played 200. Obviously a big milestone, big day for me. So, I was very excited to get a milestone and (it was) a great feeling.”
Game 200 was almost four years to the day of his first game in the NHL. Vejmelka made his debut on Oct. 16, 2021, as a member of the Arizona Coyotes. Through an entire game and an overtime period, Vejmelka made 32 saves on 33 shots and recorded a .970 save percentage. Not bad for a rookie. The Coyotes fell 2-1 to the Buffalo Sabres in a shootout; however, the netminder had plenty to be proud of with that performance.
“A great memory,” Vejmelka smiled. “It’s always exciting to remember that day and it’s been awhile, but time flies so I’m really happy to play a lot of games so I really appreciate it.”