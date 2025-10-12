200 Down and More to Go

Karel Vejmelka reflects on his 200 career games milestone

Vejmelka
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

It’s been quite the career so far for Utah Mammoth goaltender Karel Vejmelka. In his fifth NHL season, Vejmelka has reached a significant milestone, 200 career NHL games. On Oct. 11, Vejmelka achieved this benchmark and picked up a win against the Nashville Predators, the team that drafted him in the fifth round of the 2015 Draft.

“I didn’t know it’s 200 games before the game,” Vejmelka explained. “I played just for the win. It was more special after the game to realize I played 200. Obviously a big milestone, big day for me. So, I was very excited to get a milestone and (it was) a great feeling.”

Game 200 was almost four years to the day of his first game in the NHL. Vejmelka made his debut on Oct. 16, 2021, as a member of the Arizona Coyotes. Through an entire game and an overtime period, Vejmelka made 32 saves on 33 shots and recorded a .970 save percentage. Not bad for a rookie. The Coyotes fell 2-1 to the Buffalo Sabres in a shootout; however, the netminder had plenty to be proud of with that performance.

“A great memory,” Vejmelka smiled. “It’s always exciting to remember that day and it’s been awhile, but time flies so I’m really happy to play a lot of games so I really appreciate it.”

The day after his 200th NHL game, Karel Vejmelka discussed the milestone and his career

Vejmelka went on to play 52 total games as a rookie, 50 games during his second season, and 38 games in his third year. In his first year with Utah, Vejmelka’s workload increased as the netminder played a career-high 58 games last season. Over these first 200 games, Vejmelka has had plenty of time to develop his game. With more reps come more experience and growth.

“During that time, you get more experience and that helps you to get better every game,” Vejmelka reflected. “I think I changed my mind set a little bit, but some things never change. The hockey is the same, and I’m just super happy to be here in this organization.”

Vejmelka is committed to the Mammoth. In early March 2025, before his first season in Utah had wrapped, Vejmelka signed a five-year contract to remain with the organization. The team expects him to be a key part of its future and with that should come many more games.

“Karel has been integral to the success of our team this season,” said Bill Armstrong, General Manager of the Utah Mammoth. “He is a talented goaltender that competes every night he takes the net and has solidified one of the most critical positions on our team. We are thrilled to have Karel signed for the next five years.”

A favorite of the Utah Mammoth fanbase, Vejmelka’s first year in Utah made him a household name. His strong play over the last year was a part of the team’s success. Following his 200th game, two of his teammates shared the impact Vejmelka has on the ice.

“He’s great,” McBain shared on Vejmelka. “Having a guy like him back there is a real confidence (boost) for us. He makes a lot of big saves in big time moments, just keeping us in there and keeping us in the fight and giving us a chance.”

“The goalie is such an important piece of your team,” Guenther said about Vejmelka. “When he’s playing well, (it) gives us the confidence to take chances sometimes, and just have trust in him back there. He’s a big part of our team.”

200 games down and more to go, Vejmelka wants to be his best to help the Mammoth in their goals moving forward.

“To be the best of me, give some help (to) the team, and win as many games as possible,” Vejmelka explained. “Play very fun hockey and have some fun on the ice and off the ice as well with the boys. We have a special group of guys so I’m excited.”

