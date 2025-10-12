200 Down and More to Go

Vejmelka went on to play 52 total games as a rookie, 50 games during his second season, and 38 games in his third year. In his first year with Utah, Vejmelka’s workload increased as the netminder played a career-high 58 games last season. Over these first 200 games, Vejmelka has had plenty of time to develop his game. With more reps come more experience and growth.

“During that time, you get more experience and that helps you to get better every game,” Vejmelka reflected. “I think I changed my mind set a little bit, but some things never change. The hockey is the same, and I’m just super happy to be here in this organization.”

Vejmelka is committed to the Mammoth. In early March 2025, before his first season in Utah had wrapped, Vejmelka signed a five-year contract to remain with the organization. The team expects him to be a key part of its future and with that should come many more games.

“Karel has been integral to the success of our team this season,” said Bill Armstrong, General Manager of the Utah Mammoth. “He is a talented goaltender that competes every night he takes the net and has solidified one of the most critical positions on our team. We are thrilled to have Karel signed for the next five years.”

A favorite of the Utah Mammoth fanbase, Vejmelka’s first year in Utah made him a household name. His strong play over the last year was a part of the team’s success. Following his 200th game, two of his teammates shared the impact Vejmelka has on the ice.

“He’s great,” McBain shared on Vejmelka. “Having a guy like him back there is a real confidence (boost) for us. He makes a lot of big saves in big time moments, just keeping us in there and keeping us in the fight and giving us a chance.”

“The goalie is such an important piece of your team,” Guenther said about Vejmelka. “When he’s playing well, (it) gives us the confidence to take chances sometimes, and just have trust in him back there. He’s a big part of our team.”

200 games down and more to go, Vejmelka wants to be his best to help the Mammoth in their goals moving forward.

“To be the best of me, give some help (to) the team, and win as many games as possible,” Vejmelka explained. “Play very fun hockey and have some fun on the ice and off the ice as well with the boys. We have a special group of guys so I’m excited.”