Utah Announces SME Industries, Inc. as Home Jersey Patch Partner

The Utah Mammoth today announced that SME Industries Inc., one of the largest structural steel fabricators in the United States, will be the team’s first-ever home jersey patch partner. The SME logo will appear on the front of the new, iconic black jerseys and will first be seen when the Utah Mammoth play their home opener on Oct. 15 against the Calgary Flames at Delta Center.

SME Industries has deep Utah ties and was an original contractor at Delta Center, providing materials to build the arena and supporting multiple renovations, including this past offseason as the first phase of work began to transform Delta Center into a world-class dual sport arena. As the official home jersey patch partner, the history of SME Industries at Delta Center will be on display on the Level 3 concourse of the arena and will be unveiled during the 2025-26 NBA and NHL season.

“We’re thrilled that SME Industries will be represented on the Utah Mammoth jerseys and it’s all the more meaningful given the significant role they have played in shaping Delta Center,” said Chris Barney, president of revenue and commercial strategy at Smith Entertainment Group. “We look forward to our continued partnership, which also includes their ongoing commitment to provide youth in our state opportunities to participate in meaningful hockey and basketball recreation programs."

This multi-year patch agreement includes an expansion of SME Industries’ charitable partnership with the Utah Mammoth, first introduced during the team’s inaugural NHL season. The agreement established a new program called Teamed Up: Building Bonds and Forging Futures, which helps children in foster care gain access to recreational sports with the goal of building confidence, stability, leadership skills, and an understanding of the power of teamwork. This program assists in covering the cost of Utah Mammoth and Utah Jazz youth programs, providing necessary equipment for foster children who might otherwise be unable to participate, and supports foster parents in creating meaningful, once-in-a-lifetime experiences for the children. More information about Utah Mammoth and SME Industries, Inc. community programs can be found here.

“This partnership runs deep,” said Landon Moyes, CEO of SME Industries, Inc. “Utah isn’t just where SME was founded—it’s where our story began and continues to grow. The values that built this company—strength, craftsmanship, and commitment—are the same ones that define Utah and the Utah Mammoth. Seeing our name on that jersey is more than recognition; it’s a reflection of the pride we have in this state and the people who make it extraordinary. We are honored to stand with the Mammoth as they carry Utah’s bold spirit onto the national stage.”