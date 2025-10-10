‘I’ll Remember This All My Life’

834 days. That’s how long it took for defenseman Dmitri Simashev to go from the sixth-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft to his first NHL game. After working towards this goal his entire hockey career, on Oct. 9, 2025, Simashev made it to the Show.

The last two and a half years were significant to reaching this debut game. During the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, Simashev played for Lokomotiv Yaroslavl in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). Playing with professionals in one of the top leagues in the world, gave Simashev the tools he needed to make the jump to North America.

After two full seasons in the KHL and with a Championship title in hand, Simashev made the journey across the world to Utah. The defenseman was ready to play North American hockey and fight for a spot on the Utah Mammoth.

Luckily for the rookie, there were several familiar faces in Utah to support him during this new chapter. Simashev’s Lokomotiv teammate, friend, and fellow Utah Mammoth prospect Daniil But also came over this season to play within the organization.

Utah Mammoth alternate captain Mikhail Sergachev has been a key part of this journey for Simashev. Besides being his fellow countryman, Sergachev is in his ninth full NHL season and has two Stanley Cup Championships in his career. He’s a top defenseman in the league and a significant player for the Mammoth. He knows everything the young defenseman is going through.

“I’ve seen the good, anxious feeling from him,” Sergachev explained at the start of training camp. “I remember myself being in my first pro camp in Montreal, I didn’t know if I was going to make the team or not. They had eight guys on one-way contracts; we pretty much have the same thing here. So, he’s got the same feelings, I see him going through it.”

Over the last few weeks, Simashev has lived with Sergachev and his family. Between taking care of things around the house to asking the veteran blueliner questions about being an NHL defenseman, Simashev had the best role model to show him the path to the NHL.

“I think he’s tired of my questions every day,” Simashev smiled when he discussed Sergachev during training camp. “Every time it’s ‘how do you (defend) this guy, how do you play this.’ He’s one of the best defensemen in the NHL. Everyday questions like now I play on the power play so it’s like, ‘how do you play on the power play so good?’ Every time I just ask about his experience, how he’s playing in the NHL, what I need to do to be like the young guy but compare with the NHL guys.”

Simashev absorbed this information, learned more, and worked hard throughout training camp. The rookie played five of the Mammoth’s seven preseason games and showed off smooth skating, good defensive play, and maturity with his game.

When the Mammoth announced their Opening Night roster for the 2025-26 season, Simashev was one of 23 names on that list. In his first NHL training camp, he earned his spot.

“I think the way he played, the way he skated, the way he defend, the way he can pass the puck made a difference,” Utah Mammoth head coach André Tourigny explained on Simashev making the team. “I think he’s a good transition defenseman, can be really good defensively, can play on the (penalty kill).

“He proved he can play (in the NHL) right away,” Tourigny continued. “I think his last two years in pro hockey helped and most importantly, he arrived here with a focus and a maturity in his prep every day, and his desire to play in that league right away. You can see it; you can feel it. He was on a mission.”

Mere days after he was named to the team, it was time for the dream to become a reality. Following the Mammoth’s morning skate, Simashev shared his excitement in a media scrum with reporters.

“You can win the Stanley Cup, Olympic Games, but you only have that one first game in the NHL. So, I just want to enjoy the moment, play my game. Of course, I want to prove (myself) because it’s a good opening (game), Colorado is a great team. I want to just play my game, play d-zone, don’t (let Nathan) MacKinnon score on my shift. Just be myself.”

After a solo rookie lap around Ball Arena, warmups, and the national anthem, it was time. The whistle sounded, the puck was dropped, and Simashev was sitting on the bench ready for his first shift.

Not long after, the rookie defenseman hit the ice with veteran blueliner Ian Cole. The two played the majority of the game together, and Simashev found his way through his first game. The rookie played 14 and a half minutes, had two shots on goal, one block, and one hit. He may have been nervous before the game and even during his first shift, but Simashev found his way.

“I was nervous, but (not as much as) I expected,” Simashev reflected. “It’s one shift (in) and you just start to play your game. After the first period, (your) thoughts and your brain (are) just only about the game. It’s unbelievable. I’ll remember this (game) all my life. This was my first game and it’s unbelievable.”

Now the hard work continues. He may have played his first NHL game; however, Simashev is just as determined to stay in the league, as he was to make the team.

“Job is not finished,” Simashev shared. “(It’s) only the start now, just because I need to prove every day … if I’m (on the) main roster now, it’s not for sure I’ll be here (in the) next two weeks, so I need to prove every day, every game.”