Peterka Focuses on Growing Next Generation of German Players

The Mammoth forward is building a community use rink in the backyard of his family’s home in Germany

PeterkaFeature
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

The first time Utah Mammoth forward JJ Peterka saw hockey players hit the ice, he was immediately interested in the sport.

“I was with my parents ice skating,” Peterka explained about how he got involved with the sport. “The ice hockey players came on afterwards, and I just saw them and wanted to try it. Since then, I (have stuck) with it.”

Peterka was a busy kid. From balancing speed skating, hockey, and soccer, there was not a lot of free time. In fact, Peterka proposed a plan to his parents: he would stop going to school and just focus on sports.

“We told him, ‘that’s not possible,’” Peterka’s parents, Dennis and Natalie, laughed. “You need more years in school.”

Eventually Peterka went from playing multiple sports down to just one, hockey. Every time he hit the ice, it was an opportunity to focus only on the sport he loved.

“When I was younger and had tough times, or in school (if) things didn’t work out as planned, every time when I stepped on the ice, my mind was off,” Peterka shared. “My mind was just on hockey and how much fun it was. Since I was pretty young it was a part (of my life).”

That love turned into his future. Peterka joined the Red Bull Hockey Academy in Salzburg, Austria for the 2016-17 season. He stayed through the 2018-19 season before turning pro in 2019. For the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, Peterka played for EHC München in the DEL, Germany’s top professional hockey league. He also was drafted 34th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft by the Buffalo Sabres.

After two years of professional hockey in his home country, it was time for the next step. Peterka joined the Sabres organization and played in both the NHL and AHL over the next four seasons. From a promising prospect to a skilled, crafty forward that can put up major points, Peterka has made it in the NHL. However, all of this wouldn’t have happened without his family’s support and sacrifice.

“When I was younger, I just remember my parents were driving me to Czechia most of the time,” Peterka recounted. “It’s three-hours (away), to have a hockey camp to go on the ice for three-hours.”

There aren’t many ice surfaces available in Germany, especially during the summer. To help overcome this obstacle, Peterka and his family have decided to build a one-zone ice rink in the backyard of his family’s house in Buchbach, Germany that will be open to the public year round.

“When I was younger I always said I wanted to have my own hockey rink,” Peterka reflected. “When my parents moved to (Buchbach) we saw (the space) and thought, that’s going to be a perfect spot to fulfill our dreams. That’s how the project started and that’s how it’s going.”

JJPeterka6
JJPeterka5
JJPeterka4
JJPeterka7
JJPeterka2
JJPeterka1
JJPeterka3
/

JJ Peterka in Munich, Germany

Peterka’s father, Dennis, continues to oversee the project and has been very involved in making this a reality with his son. As Dennis walked around the space he pointed out where everything would go. A beer garden and grill outside, a space for spectators to watch the action on the 3-v-3 ice sheet upstairs, a gym for off-ice strength and conditioning, and a full recovery section to support the athletes. The Peterkas have thought of everything.

In addition to using the space himself to train in the offseason, Peterka plans to open up the rink for the community. The forward is doing his part to support the future generation of German hockey players as he looks to grow the sport in his own backyard.

“Small kids, coaches, can book themselves in here,” Peterka said. “Mainly (it’s for) people to go on the ice in summer. It’s super hard to find ice in summer in Germany. We just want to build something that people can use.

“Having that pretty close to Munich, gives smaller kids a chance to skate in the summer, get better, and work on (their game).”

To learn more about JJ Peterka, check out the latest episode of Break the Ice! SEG+ and Mammoth+ subscribers can watch now, and the full episode will be available on Youtube, Friday!

News Feed

Utah Mammoth Trade Connor Ingram to Edmonton Oilers

Utah Comes Up Short Against Los Angeles, Falls 3-2

Training Camp: Day 14

Utah Faces Los Angeles in Fifth Preseason Game

Training Camp: Day 13

Training Camp: Day 11

The Mammoth Community Golfs For a Good Cause

Training Camp: Day 10

Utah Announces Cuts to Training Camp Roster

Utah Falls in Overtime to Vegas, 3-2

Training Camp: Day 9

Utah Faces Vegas in Preseason Game

Training Camp: Day 8

First-Ever Utah Mammoth Jerseys Available to Fans Beginning October 2

Utah Drops Third Preseason Game, Falls 6-1 to Anaheim

Training Camp: Day 6

Mammoth Face Ducks in Preseason Game

Receive Tickets with New Annual Mammoth+ Subscription